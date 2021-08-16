Reka brings AR to ecommerce

South African e-commerce app, Reka online marketplace, is adding an augmented reality aspect to the online retail experience for fashion and furniture brands. Reka aims to change consumer behavior and online buying patterns by creating a hyper-realistic in-store buying experience.

“Through AR technology, customers are able to interact with merchants’ products and offerings in ways previously never seen before,” says Nii-Odartey Mills, Reka Founder and Product Development Lead.

Through the use of avatars & AR technology, Reka online shoppers are able to ‘try on’ preferred items and outfits from brands and stores. Similarly, furniture customers are able to seamlessly place desired furniture items in their existing spaces without having to leave their home.

“For the first time, shoppers can share their looks via the avatar they create to all social media platforms and WhatsApp, allowing for real-time feedback and approval from friends and family on the items they want to purchase,” says Vickus Nel, Reka Founder and Design Lead.

Set to launch in September 2021 on major app stores on iOS and Andriod, Reka is the brainchild of two friends who met at Pretoria Boy’s High School. The duo are now shining the spotlight on South Africa through their innovation.

Reka are calling brands that are looking for an interactive way to engage with their online shoppers, to join as merchants by contacting info@rekamarket.com