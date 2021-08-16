Red Bull releases docuseries about SA pro-esports player

Emmy Award-winning Red Bull Media House has released a brand new episode of their esports documentary series, Unfold, featuring VS Gaming Festival 2018 FIFA champion and Africa’s first Red Bull pro-esports athlete, Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi.

In the newest episode of the series that uncovers stories behind some of the biggest names in esports and gaming, Yvng Savage shares exclusive insights into his incredible journey from learning and practising on a second-hand copy of FIFA to winning his first tournament, at only 16 years of age.

The latest episode of Unfold episode is available on YouTube and Redbull.tv.

Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi is a 19-year-old professional FIFA player who is based in South Africa. In his Unfold episode, Yvng Savage opens up about being introduced and practising FIFA on a borrowed copy of the game, to winning the first competition he entered (still without owning his own copy of FIFA), VS Gaming FIFA Festival 2018.

The episode features interviews with special guests including Goliath Gaming co-founder and team manager, Michele Brondani: “Yvng Savage is passionately waiting to prove himself on the international stage… and I can say with absolute certainty when he does get that chance, he’s going to shock the world.”

Reflecting on his gruelling training regime leading up to his first competition, where he spent three months in isolation, blocking out friends and family, the episode delves into how Yvng Savage burst onto the esports scene. After dominating his first-ever competition, the VS Gaming Festival in 2018, Yvng Savage beat an impressive 512 players, solidifying his spot as one of the best up and coming FIFA players in the world.

Following his first win, Goliath Gaming spent “a few days after the tournament searching for Yvng Savage on social media and Google, but couldn’t find anything about him.” It wasn’t until Thabo reached out to fellow pro-FIFA player and Goliath Gaming talent, Julio ‘Beast’ Bianchi asking as to why Goliath hadn’t approached him yet, that the impressive youngster was finally signed.

The newest Unfold episode also sheds light on Yvng Savage’s personal life – his close relationship with his mother, the unfortunate passing of his father at a young age and consequently being the sole provider for his family.

Moloi is currently taking part in the Umzansi eSports League, a local FIFA tournament that takes place over a few months, hosted by Nodwin Gaming.