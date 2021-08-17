Riders Republic to open beta soon

Players will soon be able to play a beta version of Riders Republic, a new massive multiplayer playground. Meet and compete with other players, ride hard with an exciting range of activities such as bike, ski, snowboard, wingsuit and rocket wingsuit. Squad up with friends and take on downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or take the challenge of PvP modes.

Wherever and whenever players ride, they can find themselves among other players. From snowy mountains to arid canyons, players can ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth: the American National Parks. Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton. Gather in a vibrant social hub and meet a wild community of fellow riders. Check out their skills and looks, say hi, or just pass by.



Ubisoft says the game will feature a full-fledged multiplayer experience with a wide variety of modes:

Competitive races and trick challenges: playable in PvP / Co-op / Solo

Mass Starts: frantic 50+ player races where nothing is off limits.

Multiplayer arenas: 6×6 team PvP matchups

Online Cups: for the very best only, make your way up the leaderboard

Ubisoft also says the game will run at 60 frames per second on next-gen consoles and display more than 50 players simultaneously live on screen.

The beta will be available on PC and consoles with cross-play enabled. Register for Riders Republic here.