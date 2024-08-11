Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Sport SV Edition Two introduces the Body and Soul Seat, for wellness benefits, along with the latest in-car sensory audio technology.

The Range Rover Sport SV has introduced world-first technologies and dynamic capability in an assertive, modern vision of sporting luxury with its Edition Two.

It offers a dramatic performance-honed exterior, with four new themes announced for 2024. Each theme has been carefully curated to ensure its assertive presence and sporting personality on the road: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss and Sunrise Copper Satin.

Each curation blends unique exterior paint colourways with new carbon fibre finishers and SV Performance seats in a range of colours. Customers can choose from innovative knit textiles or Windsor leather, for a dynamic, technical and cosseting interior space. The Sport SV Edition Two also features exclusive branding on the front splitter, centre console, treadplates and puddle lamps, to make it instantly recognisable.

“What makes Range Rover Sport SV so desirable is its unique combination of dynamic performance, modern sporting luxury design, its cutting-edge sensory technology and breadth of capability,” says Geraldine Ingham, managing director of Range Rover.

She says Range Rover Sport SV is the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport yet, blending supreme performance and dynamism with peerless Range Rover capability, refinement and reductive design. Its array of performance-enhancing technologies includes the most advanced suspension system in its class and a sensory audio system with wellness benefits.

Inherent to the high-performance credentials of Range Rover Sport SV, an exclusive airflow-enhanced design delivers a more assertive and grounded aesthetic, with functional lightweight and technical material choices throughout reinforcing its high-performance capabilities.

Powered by a 467kW, 750Nm 4.4-litre Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 petrol engine, the Range Rover Sport SV is capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in as little as 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 290km/h.

This outstanding performance is enabled by a combination of features that deliver a weight saving of up to 76kg, including a Carbon Ceramic Brakes option, and standard-fit aerodynamic enhancements including a carbon fibre bonnet.

Four new curations offer visually striking variations.

The Blue Nebula specification features a matte finish – the colour itself inspired by the Northern Atlantic coast, containing a hint of green, finished with a colour shifting effect. This is paired with the new Satin Forged Carbon exterior pack, a painted carbon-fibre bonnet and 23-inch forged black alloy wheels – complemented by Blue Nebula brake calipers. Inside, SV Performance Seats are finished in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather.

For the second curation, a Marl Grey Gloss exterior is paired with a Gloss Carbon Twill exterior pack, Exposed Carbon Twill bonnet and 23-inch Carbon Gloss wheels with Sunrise Copper calipers, offered with a Rosewood and Ebony Windsor interior.

The third curation offers a Sunrise Copper Satin exterior finish, with Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, painted carbon fibre bonnet and a 23-inch forged black alloy wheel with red anodised calipers. Inside, the seats are upholstered in Ebony Windsor leather.

The fourth and final exclusive curation features a Ligurian Black Gloss exterior with Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, exposed carbon fibre bonnet and 23-inch Carbon Gloss wheels with contrasting Nano Yellow brake caliper, and Cinder and Ebony interior in Knit and Ultrafabrics PU.

For each curation, clients can opt for alternative wheels – including new 22-inch Diamond-Turned alloy wheels with Satin Dark Grey contrast – plus different brake caliper colours. The exterior can be specified with a body-coloured roof, a new Satin Forged Carbon Fibre Pack, or Twill Carbon Fibre Pack, as per the client’s preference, and dependent on the exterior paint finish.

Inside, new Satin Forged Carbon Fibre trim finishers can be specified to match the exterior, with Twill Carbon Fibre trim finishers also available, with matching carbon fibre seat backs. Every SV Edition Twp comes with Body and Soul Seats (BASS) and the option of Knit and Ultrafabrics PU, or Windsor leather.

Interior Design

The Range Rover Sport SV’s interior design enhances the connection between car and driver, reflecting its more focused, sporting character without compromising luxury or refinement.

Exclusive front SV Performance Seats feature integrated headrests, carbon fibre backboards, an illuminated SV logo and more sculpted bolsters to hold the driver and their front-seat passenger securely in place during high-performance driving. The 16-way adjustable seats feature massage functionality and are heated and cooled for maximum comfort. Cutting-edge Body and Soul Seat in-car sensory technology is fitted as standard.

Matching rear seats – also heated and cooled – feature a more dynamic design with pronounced side bolsters, yet retain powered recline and 60/40 split folding functionality.

The Range Rover Sport SV’s redesigned steering wheel features more pronounced thumb grips, a thicker rim and exclusive illuminated SV Mode button. A short press puts the vehicle into SV Mode, immediately configuring its suspension, powertrain, steering, transmission and Active Exhaust for maximum performance. A long press opens the Configurable Dynamics menu, where the driver can tailor the dynamic characteristics of Range Rover Sport SV to suit their preferences.

The enlarged gear-shift paddles incorporate innovative LED Edge-Lighting Technology. The +/- symbols are illuminated white when the vehicle is switched on. When SV Mode is activated, the illumination changes to red.