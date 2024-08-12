Wheels of the Week: Ford’s superhero shines as a smooth operator

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Ford Territory Titanium is the SUV that exceeds expectations, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Ford Territory Titanium is like that superhero who is always there when you need them. It is practical, comfortable, and stylish – and always ready to ride into action. Titanium has been called the superhero of metals, and the name fits like a cape.

For our test flight, or drive, I put its superpowers to the test on the roads of KwaZulu-Natal, and found it was a car other superheroes would love.

The Territory has a solid, dependable look. It is not going to win any beauty contests – no superhero ever does – but it has got a commanding presence on the road. The Titanium trim adds chrome accents and bigger wheels to give it a bit of flair.

The cabin is very spacious with plenty of room for Deadpool, Wolverine, and their cargo. The seats are comfy, and the materials feel durable. The backseats fold flat, which allows for additional cargo. There is ample legroom, both front and back, giving the superheroes a chance to take a much-needed nap while I continued driving through the sugarcane fields of KZN.

Tech-wise, the Territory holds its own. The infotainment system is easy to use and has a good-sized touchscreen, with a 12-inch digital cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and do not require a cable to connect. The touchscreen is responsive, and the graphics are clear. Google Maps worked perfectly through Android Auto, and I was able to follow the route the superheroes wanted me to take while blasting my music.

On the road, the Territory is a smooth operator. It handles corners confidently and soaks up bumps with ease. The engine is adequate for most driving conditions. The 1.8-liter turbocharged engine, with the 7-speed automatic transmission, offers enough power for overtaking. Fuel economy is decent without being exceptional. I made sure to adhere to all speed limits and managed to get the fuel consumption down to 6.4l per 100 km, which may have been an all-time record for the smooth operator.

The Ford Territory Titanium is perfect for families or superheroes who need a reliable, spacious, and comfortable SUV with excellent safety features.

Pricing for the Ford Territory Titanium starts at R721,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is General Manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.