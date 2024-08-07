Women’s Day Wheels: Sonet delivers poetic punch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Kia Sonet is like that poetic friend who is always up for an adventure, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Sonet is a compact SUV that packs a surprising punch, with a design that is as bold as its personality. From the outside, it has got this cute-meets-tough look, with sharp lines and a grille that says, “don’t mess with me.”

In the cabin it is roomy and spacious, especially for its size. Both front seats adjust manually. The driver’s seat is comfy, and there is enough legroom in the back for the poets to create their sonnets.

The tech is pretty sweet too. The 8-inch touchscreen is easy to use and connected almost instantly to my phone. I was able to use Android Auto without a cable which meant that my cell phone did not overheat from a cable connection. The poets were able blast their musical poetry, while I followed the map on the touchscreen.

The Sonet has a sprightly little engine that gets you moving without breaking the bank. It is perfect for city driving and nipping around town. On the uphills the engine can be a bit sluggish. Because of the high ground clearance, going over speed bumps is barely felt.

The one thing that really stood out for me was the Sonet’s practicality. The cargo capacity is more than ample, especially for family or friend weekend adventures, or shopping, as the back seats fold down to give more room. Plus, it has got a decent amount of storage compartments for all the knick-knacks.

Safety features include: 6 airbags, hill-start assist control (HAC), and parking distance warning (PDW). The HAC feature prevents the car from rolling back should you need to stop on an incline, and also means you can smoothly drive away from the incline.

The real poetic punch is in the wheels. They are diamond-cut-16-inch alloy wheels, with smooth, angled silver spoke elements giving the impression of motion, even when standing still.

Pricing for the Kia Sonet starts at R366,995.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is General Manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of Gadget Wheels.

