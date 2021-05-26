Jiva! to show on Netflix in June

New Netflix African Original show, Jiva!, follows Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini), an ambitious, but frustrated young dancer from Umlazi, Durban who wants to ditch her dead-end job, fetch her nice life, and get out of her rut and into the spotlight. On her journey to get there, she forms a dance group called the Trollies, made up of four very different but very talented women played by Candice Modiselle (Vuyiswa), Sne Mbatha (Zinhle) Stella Dlangalala (Lady E) and Zazi Kunene (Nolwazi).

Choreographed by Bontle Modiselle and Tom London, the show features a wide range of dance styles from Mzansi, all coming together to create a colourful ode to South African dance culture. An electrifying celebration of South African fashion, dance and urban life, JIVA! shows the world the energy and spectacle of our vibrant youth culture. The series is a nonstop feast for the eyes featuring dazzling creations from MaXhosa, Hamethop, Imprint, Siko Republik and Africa Your Time is Now.

Directors : Scottnes L Smith, Mandla Dube, Busisiwe Ntintili

: Busisiwe Ntintili (Happiness is Four Letter Word) Writers: Busisiwe Ntintili and Bakang Sebatjane

Producers : Busisiwe Ntintili, Adam Friedlander and Tebogo Maila

: Busisiwe Ntintili, Adam Friedlander and Tebogo Maila Key Cast: Noxolo Dlamini (Sarafina, The Lion King), Candice Modiselle (The Queen and Generations: The Legacy) , Zazi Kunene (Moya), Stella Dlangalala, Sne Mbatha, Prince Grootboom, Given Stuurman (Invictus and Scandal), Zamani Mbatha (Rhythm City and Isithembiso), Anga Makubalo (Generations and Isidingo)

Jiva! will release on Netflix on 24 June. To be reminded when the show comes out, visit netflix.com/title/81173658 and select “Remind me”.