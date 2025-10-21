‘Rally’ takes sim racing off-road

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new racer in the Assetto Corsa series features laser-scanned terrain, dynamic weather, and detailed vehicle physics.

Assetto Corsa Rally shifts the sim racing series from the track to the unpredictable world of off-road competition.

Each stage takes place in a dynamic environment where time of day and weather directly influence driving performance. Factors such as temperature, humidity, and surface conditions affect grip and vehicle response, requiring drivers to adapt their approach to the changing terrain.

“The game delivers an authentic and immersive experience that captures the unique essence of rallying – the ultimate test of speed, strategy, reflexes, and composure, all rolled into one,” said 505 Games in a recent press release.

The game is developed by Supernova Games Studios in technical partnership with Kunos Simulazioni. It will include offline modes and, during Early Access, progressively add online multiplayer features.

Simulation

The proprietary physics engine developed by Kunos Simulazioni has been adapted to simulate the distinct dynamics of rally racing. This includes jumps and uneven surfaces, slippery and variable road conditions, dynamic weather, as well as realistic vehicle behaviour across different terrain.

The team says a key element is the use of laser scan technology for every stage in each rally event. This, they say, enables accurate reproduction of real-world terrain formations, road surface irregularities and characteristics, and details of the surrounding environment like vegetation positioning.

Photo supplied.

Content and locations

At the start of Early Access, Rally will include 33 kilometres of laser-scanned real-world roads. Players will have access to four special stages with 18 variations, featuring gravel routes in Wales and tarmac roads in Alsace. The game will feature 10 rally cars, including models from Group B, WRC, and Rally2 categories, along with five game modes, triple-screen support, and additional features.

The full release is planned to expand significantly, with more than 120 kilometres of rally stages recreated using laser-scan technology. It will include 10 special stages with over 35 variations across five international rallies, with new roads and content added over time. The vehicle selection will grow to more than 30 cars, featuring classic and modern rally icons. Additional features such as new game modes, a rally school, a career mode, and full VR support are planned for the completed version.

Photo supplied.

Detail and audio

Each vehicle in Rally has been recreated using laser-scanning technology and official computer-aided design (CAD) data, aiming to deliver a high level of detail and accuracy. The game includes a damage system that combines visual deformation with physical effects, affecting vehicle handling and contributing to a realistic driving experience.

The audio design focuses on authenticity, featuring real-world sound recordings that capture acceleration, braking, and drifting from both interior and exterior perspectives. Co-driver pacenotes have been developed in collaboration with professional co-drivers and use their original recorded voices to enhance the sense of realism.

“Feeling the lack of a modern rally simulator, we’ve built a team and developed a technology to create one ourselves, with the support of drivers, engineers, collectors, mechanics, and industry experts,” says Mauro Notarberardino, Supernova studio director.

“A special thanks goes to Kunos Simulazioni, whose partnership was crucial in maintaining the signature feel of the series – especially in terms of the driving model – in this new chapter.”

Marco Massarutto, co-founder of Kunos Simulazioni and the Assetto Corsa franchise, says: “A proper rally simulation requires a dedicated approach that can leverage the unique aspects of this motorsports discipline. Racing primarily against the chronometer, rather than against dozens of real-time processed AI opponents, frees up noticeable CPU resources, and this allows developers to push the boundaries of physics, as well as mechanical behaviour and tire models, across different surfaces that Assetto Corsa Rally will feature and simulate.

Photo supplied.

“The result is a dedicated and genuine rally simulation, powered by the Assetto Corsa physics engine, that can fully exploit its potential without compromise. Combining this advanced engine with some of the best real rally stages reproduced using laser-scan technology, the most iconic rally cars, adding up on the passion and competence of the Supernova dev-team, will allow to deliver an ultimate experience that fans have been anticipating for decades.”

Assetto Corsa Rally debuted at Dortmund’s SimRacing Expo, organised by South West Vision, from 17 to 19 October. The game’s main stage was featured in the Fanatec area.

Michael Wamser, South West Vision director for business development, says: “Kunos Simulazioni has been driving passion and innovation with the Assetto Corsa franchise since 2014, contributing significantly to the evolution and success of the SimRacing Expo. We are proud to continue our collaboration this year, celebrating our shared commitment to the future of virtual motorsport.”

Where to play Assetto Corsa Rally?

Assetto Corsa Rally will launch in Early Access on PC via Steam on 13 November 2025. It will be priced at $29.99, but regional pricing can vary.