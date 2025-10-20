‘Painkiller’ reboots with co-op action

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players can engage in fast-paced combat against demonic hordes in the reimagined first-person shooter.

A reboot of the first-person action shooter Painkiller launches today (21 October 2025).

The reimagined title revives the series’ signature fast-paced demon-slaying action, now featuring three-player co-op. Set in the grim world of Purgatory, Painkiller invites players to battle through infernal realms filled with grotesque horrors and towering bosses.

The original was released in 2004, followed by several expansions, sequels, and spin-offs through to 2012. The 2025 edition, like its predecessors, sees players face “horrors beyond mortal comprehension”, a phrase that means fighting demons, titans, and other infernal beings.

Players can take on the role of one of four Champions, including Ink, Void, Sol, and Roch. Each character offers distinct abilities that enhance energy, health, or power. Guided by the mysterious Voice of the Creator, the Champions are offered one final chance at redemption: to stop the fallen angel Azazel from unleashing his demonic army upon Earth.

The game can be played alone, and features full offline support. Players can jump, dash, and hook their way across vast gothic biomes, wielding both new and classic Painkiller weapons. Tarot cards can be used to enhance abilities, and combined strategically with teammates’ powers to obliterate enemies.

Painkiller includes Rogue Angel Mode, a survival experience set in handcrafted, randomised arenas where players face relentless waves of enemies. From hordes of smaller demons to monstrous Nephilim (Azazel’s three children), the game promises intense, quick combat and high replayability.

Where to play Painkiller?

Painkiller is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.