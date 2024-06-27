Double the Minion mischief

‘Despicable Me 4’ offers a glimpse of a fascinating double life with Gru, his family, and the Minions, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

Those small, yellow, pill-shaped characters are back with their boss Gru in Despicable Me 4, now showing in Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

The Minions are ready to cause trouble everywhere they go and, this time, they are at Lycée Pas Bon School to attend an event with Gru. The event ends in turmoil, as you would expect. This leads to a brawl between Gru and Maxime Le Mal, who was honoured at the event as one of the greatest pupils of his time.

It results in the arrest of Le Mal, but he breaks out of prison.

Gru and his family find themselves in peril, prompting them to relocate to the unusual and old-fashioned town of Mayflower. The initial excitement of moving to Mayflower is palpable, especially for the Minions, who are thrilled by the sight of charming houses adorned with beautiful flowers in a lively neighbourhood. However, their excitement is short-lived when they arrive at their new home, which is starkly low-budget and devoid of flowers.

The family adopts new identities, leading to a complex double life that offers Gru now as Chet Cunningham a sense of freedom and autonomy he had never experienced before. This new life allows him to explore different facets of his personality and interests, including a claim that he is passionate about tennis and that he sells solar panels for a living. Gru’s wife also embarks on a career as a hairdresser, though her new profession quickly turns disastrous.

The transition to the new environment is emotionally taxing, especially for Gru’s daughter, who is reluctant to leave her old friends behind and is not looking forward to starting afresh. The family’s displacement from familiar settings, coupled with the absence of friends and relatives, results in profound feelings of homesickness and loneliness, particularly for the girls.

Meanwhile, retired Anti-Villain League (AVL) director Silas Ramsbottom transports the Minions to AVL training, to create mega minions that will be able to fight Le Mal and his army of cockroaches. The movie sees the minions facing their own set of challenges, while Gru struggles with the multitude of changes affecting his lifestyle, work, and social interactions.

The aspirational villain Poppy Prescott, the daughter of the neighbours, recognises Gru through his Chet Cunningham facade and uses blackmail to get him to carry out her orders, which include breaking into the Lycée Pas Bon School and pulling off a heist.

I found Despicable Me 4 a thrilling blend of humour, heart, and adventure, as Gru and his family navigate the complexities of their new life in Mayflower while facing both new and old adversaries.

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble voice cast led by Oscar nominee Steve Carell as Gru, joined by fellow Oscar nominee Kristen Wiig, Emmy winner Will Ferrell, and Emmy nominee Sofía Vergara. Returning cast members include Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Madison Polan and Steve Coogan.

The film also introduces a host of new characters voiced by an array of talented actors, such as Joey King of Bullet Train fame, Emmy winner Stephen Colbert from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman from Saturday Night Live. Pierre Coffin reprises his iconic role as the voice of the Minions, while Oscar nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Directed by Oscar nominee Chris Renaud, co-creator of the Minions and renowned for his work on Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me 4 is brimming with action and humour. The film is produced by Illumination’s visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, alongside Brett Hoffman, who previously served as executive producer on The Super Mario Bros, Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

*Angelique Mogotlane is a Content Manager and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow her on Twitter @Angelique135i.