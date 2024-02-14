Gamers raise funds for mental health

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Safe In Our World gaming bundle has generated over R3-million in charity proceeds, writes JASON BANNIER.

Safe In Our World, a video games charity, is collaborating with Fanatical to raise funds for mental health initiatives by selling a gaming bundle. Although valued at over R9,000, the 26 games bundle is priced at R285,81. It is currently available for download, and includes several multiple award-winning titles.

Last year’s charity gaming bundle sold out within 24 hours and raised nearly $100,000 for charity. So far in 2024, the charity has raised more than R3-million (about $150,00). The games are supplied as official Steam keys, and available only while stocks last.

Charity director at Safe In Our World Sarah Sorrell says: “The generosity of the games industry for our annual bundle continues to amaze us. The charity bundle continues to grow year on year, and we’re so proud to be at its helm!”

Safe In Our World is engaged with over 160 Level Up Partners providing free consultations and support, and has already contributed over $250,000 worth of free training to both the gaming industry and the broader gaming community.

Head of business development at Fanatical Alan Wild says: “Championing mental health awareness is crucial, and the gaming world is a powerful medium for driving understanding of mental health conditions and openness in how we approach the topic. We’re in a great position to nurture positive environments, promoting inclusion, community and friendship, ensuring a space where everyone can feel recognised and valued.”

An option for purchasers to contribute more than the bundle’s price is available, and a leaderboard displaying the top donors is featured on the site.

The games included in the 2024 bundle are:

Akka Arrh (Llamasoft Ltd, Atari)

Arcade Paradise (Nosebleed Interactive, Wired Productions)

Breakout: Recharged (Adamvision Studios, SneakyBox / Atari)

Calico (Peachy Keen Games, Whitethorn Games)

Caverns of Mars: Recharged (SneakyBox, Atari)

Centipede: Recharged (Adamvision Studios, SneakyBox / Atari)

Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator (Pewter Games Studios, Green Man Gaming)

Giganotosaurus: Dino Kart (3dClouds, Outright Games)

GYLT (Tequila Works)

Homestead Arcana (Serenity Forge, Skybound Games)

Kao the Kangaroo: Re-release 2000 (Tate Multimedia)

Kitaria Fables (Twin Hearts, PQube)

Mask of the Rose (Failbetter Games)

Mechs & Mercs (Camel 101)

Minute of Islands (Studio Fizbin, Assemble Entertainment, Thunderful Games)

Mr. Run and Jump (Graphite Lab, Heavy Horse Games, Atari)

My Friend Peppa Pig (Petoons Studio, Outright Games)

OlliOlli World (Roll7, Take2, Private Division)

Paw Patrol: On a Roll! (Torus Games, Outright Games)

qomp (Stuffed Wombat, Atari)

Say No! More (Studio Fizbin, Thunderful Games)

Stick Fight (Landfall Games)

Stirring Abyss (Sleepy Sentry, K-Project, Slitherine)

Vampire Survivors (Poncle)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Black Lab Games, Slitherine)

Zool Re-Dimensioned (Sumo Digital Academy, Secret Mode)

* Buy the 2024 Safe In Our World bundle, and donate here.

* Learn more about mental health within the video game industry on the Safe In Our World website here.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.