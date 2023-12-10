Lenovo AI redefines the business landscape

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The TruScale model takes AI to the edge, enabling mass deployment of remote computing capabilities.

In a world propelled by rapid advancements in technology, the integration of AI is not just a luxury but a necessity, and its transformative potential is no longer confined to research labs.

Lenovo, a pioneer in technological innovation, is now reshaping the contours of business landscapes with its own approach to democratising artificial intelligence (AI), making it accessible and beneficial for both consumers and enterprises.

Lenovo’s TruScale model takes AI to the edge, enabling mass deployment of remote computing capabilities. This breakthrough offering ensures businesses can access powerful edge computing and AI insights directly at the source of data creation. The recently unveiled Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3, depicted as the most effective edge server, exemplifies the assurance of efficiency and innovation in remote AI workloads.

Dean Wolson, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) country manager of Lenovo Africa.

“Lenovo’s TruScale for Edge and AI develops AI deployment by overcoming resource limitations and funding constraints,” says Dean Wolson, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) country manager of Lenovo Africa. “This innovative infrastructure-as-a-service model provides immediate access to edge AI deployment and connects businesses with Lenovo’s vast array of turnkey AI solutions.

“By offering a scalable, pay-as-you-go model, TruScale allows businesses to predictably scale their infrastructure dynamically. Our metering technology ensures that businesses pay only for the resources they use, reducing upfront costs and simplifying management without disrupting daily operations.”

Wolson emphasises the company’s mission to simplifying AI deployment, and to becoming the most trusted partner in enabling intelligent transformations across industries. It goes beyond one model, however.

Lenovo’s AI Innovators program and end-to-end solutions simplify the creation and deployment of next-generation AI applications.

Lenovo says it is dedicated to bridging the gap between theoretical possibilities and tangible solutions that enhance everyday operations. By simplifying the adoption process and leveraging their expertise, it can unlock the true power of AI for any organization.

Revolutionising industries through AI

The impact of AI spans diverse sectors.

In manufacturing, predictive maintenance powered by AI can curtail downtime by an impressive 45%. Retailers embrace AI for checkout automation and loss prevention, potentially elevating profitability by up to 59%. Meanwhile, in finance, AI optimises credit risk strategies, minimising loss and default rates by as much as 20%.

Lenovo says it recognises the pivotal role of AI in these industries and beyond. With over 150 AI solutions across various vertical markets, it not only provides technology, but crafts solutions that are tailored to meet specific industry needs.

From handheld devices to expansive cloud infrastructure, the multinational technology company’s commitment to democratising AI is evident in its approach. Collaboration with industry giants such as AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and VMware showcase a dedication to crafting cutting-edge AI infrastructure that powers the world’s largest clouds.

In a reality where data proliferation is exponential, efficient edge computing infrastructure becomes pivotal. Lenovo is at the forefront, delivering data centre-like computing capabilities to the edge, thereby empowering AI for improved outcomes across various sectors. Most importantly, it has become the first one-stop-shop for AI solutions, redefining the way businesses innovate and grow in the digital age.

The company’s vision promises a future where businesses of all sizes can harness the transformative potential of AI to propel themselves towards success.