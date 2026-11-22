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African telecoms leaders are calling for a continent-wide fibre network to reduce dependence on subsea cables, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Africa’s internet connections face a geographical obstacle: national borders. Despite billions being invested in submarine cables connecting the continent to the rest of the world, African countries still struggle to exchange data directly across their borders.

A proposal unveiled at the World Broadband Development Congress in Cape Town last week aims to change that by creating an interconnected terrestrial fibre network stretching across Africa, from north to south and east to west.

The congress was hosted by the World Broadband Association (WBBA), with support from Openserve and Huawei, as part of Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

The new initiative, presented by Openserve executive for Carrier and Global Amu Maja, would link existing national fibre networks into a continental backbone, allowing data traffic to move between African countries without depending so heavily on submarine cables.

“Everyone is building for their own objectives. We don’t have one story to tell as a continent from an infrastructure perspective,” said Maja

The impact becomes obvious when undersea cables are damaged. Much of Africa’s international internet traffic depends on submarine systems running along its east and west coasts. These cables also provide routes between countries that could theoretically exchange data through terrestrial networks.

Maja pointed out that traffic between Cape Town and Lagos commonly depends on west coast submarine cables, and traffic between Durban and Nairobi on east coast routes.

A cable failure can force operators to scramble for alternative capacity, causing slower connections and service interruptions. Inland countries face greater exposure because they depend on neighbouring countries for access to international networks.

Huawei says that fibre cuts create added costs for telecommunications operators and the economies that depend on their services.

“Africa records more than 100,000 fibre cuts a year, and every dollar invested in network resilience saves five dollars in losses,” said Yongqiang Yuan, vice-president of Huawei’s Optical Business Product Line.

“Submarine and terrestrial cables should back each other up, and mesh backbone routes should give traffic another path after a cut.”

A mesh network provides multiple routes between connected locations, allowing traffic to be redirected when one route fails. Such redundancy is common in major telecommunications networks, but Africa’s cross-border connections often lack adequate alternative routes.

Maja said Openserve had already developed fibre connections to South Africa’s neighbouring countries, including Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini.

“The problem, though, with the routes is that our story also ends at the border. We go to the border, we hand over capacity, and the story is we’re at no man’s land.”

At present, operators on either side of a border must arrange interconnections, often involving separate infrastructure, licensing requirements and technical arrangements.

Maja proposed extending those connections directly to data centres within neighbouring countries, creating a more efficient system for exchanging traffic.

“For data connectivity, is the border the right place to hand over, or is the new border a data centre versus land that is no man’s land?”

The proposal would allow telecommunications operators to connect their networks at established data centre facilities, where multiple providers can exchange traffic and access computing services.

“There’s no reason why a data centre in Nigeria cannot connect to a data centre in Ghana directly without a need for a submarine connection.”

The economic implications extend into AI, which increasingly depends on large volumes of data moving between cloud platforms, computing facilities and end users.

Africa’s growing data centre industry needs reliable regional connectivity to serve customers across multiple countries. A continental terrestrial backbone could allow computing capacity developed in one country to be accessed more efficiently from another, expanding the market for African-hosted AI services.

Huawei also highlighted the growing demand for fixed broadband, reporting that more than four million African households had been newly connected to fibre networks during the preceding year.

Yuan said that AI development would depend on the quality of the networks connecting computing facilities to businesses and consumers.

The World Broadband Association (WBBA) also launched the ION-2030 initiative in Africa at the congress. Developed with the International Telecommunication Union, the initiative promotes a new generation of optical networks designed to support increasing broadband and AI demands.

WBBA director general Martin Creaner said the organisation would work with international standards bodies to encourage adoption of ION-2030 and develop projects to demonstrate its capabilities.

The African network proposal would demand substantial cooperation between telecommunications operators and governments, especially in areas where competing national licensing requirements complicate cross-border infrastructure development.

Maja called for more transparency in existing fibre routes and more opportunities for operators to share infrastructure and coordinate investment.

Public-private partnerships could help finance connections through areas where commercial demand alone would struggle to justify the cost. Open-access arrangements would allow multiple operators to use shared infrastructure, expanding the potential market without every provider having to build its own cross-border network.

The approach could also support the African Continental Free Trade Area by improving the digital infrastructure connecting markets that are seeking closer economic integration.

Maja summed up the proposal in a call for coordinated infrastructure development: “One Africa, one network, one build.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.