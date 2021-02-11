Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X65

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X65 5G modem-RF system, its fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution this week. It is the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G and 3GPP (3rd generation partnership project) release 16 modem-RF system.

The modem is currently being sampled to OEMs, who are targeting commercial device launches in 2021. The Snapdragon X65 is the company’s largest leap in 5G solutions since the commercialisation of their first modem-RF system.

It is designed to support the fastest 5G speeds currently available and aims to have fibre-like wireless performance alongside making best use of available spectrum.

Cristiano Amon, president and CEO-elect at Qualcomm Incorporated says: “We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access.”

Qualcomm provided the following key features within the Snapdragon X65 5G modem:

Upgradable architecture allowing for enhancements, expandability and customization across 5G segments and to enable major new forthcoming features, capabilities, and rapid rollout of new 3GPP Release 16 features via software updates.

Qualcomm QTM545 fourth generation mmWave antenna module engineered for extending mobile mmWave coverage and power efficiency. The antenna module pairs with the Snapdragon X65 modem-RF System to support higher transmit power as compared to the previous generations as well as support for all global mmWave frequencies, including the new n259 (41 GHz) band, while maintaining the same footprint as the previous generation.

The world’s first AI antenna tuning technology, the first step in taking advantage of more than a decade of AI research and development into mobile-RF systems — allowing for major improvements in cellular performance and power-efficiency. For instance, the use of AI increases accuracy in detecting hand grips by 30% compared to the previous generation. This improvement supports enhanced antenna tuning capabilities which leads to faster data speeds, better coverage and longer battery life.

Next-generation power-tracking solution that’s smaller, more efficient, and higher performance.

The most comprehensive spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations, including mmWave and sub-6, using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), providing operators ultimate flexibility in the use of fragmented 5G spectrum assets.

Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0, which builds upon new power-saving technologies defined in 3GPP Release 16, such as Connected-Mode Wake-Up Signal.

Qualcomm Smart Transmit 2.0, a system-level technology licensed by Qualcomm Technologies for use with the Snapdragon X65 modem-RF System that takes advantage of modem-to-antenna system awareness to increase upload data speeds and enhance coverage for both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz bands while continuing to meet RF emissions requirements.

Qualcomm aims for the Snapdragon X65 to support a new generation of premium smartphones and drive the expansion of 5G in segments such as PCs, mobile hotspots, industrial IoT, fixed wireless access, and 5G private networks.

Click here to find out more about Qualcomm’s 5G offerings.