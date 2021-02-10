Product of the Day
QDOS releases MagSafe compatible iPhone case
The QDOS Touch Pure enables users to use the iPhone’s new MagSafe wireless charger through the case.
QDOS has released the Touch Pure case that has a series of magnets in it, with the same arrangement as the magnets inside the iPhone 12 series. This is to ensure compatibility with the first-party and third-party accessories available that work through Apple’s MagSafe.
The Touch Pure has a hard polycarbonate shell which is covered with a soft-touch material, which QDOS claims is resistant to dirt and anti-microbial — resisting 99.9% of bacteria.
There is a soft inner lining to prevent the case scratching the device while in use alongside a raised lip around the camera and screen.
The case will be available soon locally through iStore South Africa.