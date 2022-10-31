Stream of the Day
Lionel Messi joins PUBG Mobile
The world-renowned footballer introduces a collection of in-game outfits and limited-edition items.
PUBG Mobile is bringing football superstar Lionel Messi’s to players’ smartphones across the world, and will be the only battle royale mobile game to partner with the sports icon.
Messi’s arrival in PUBG will be part of the game’s Version 2.3 update in November.
“Video games have always been a huge part of my life,” said Messi. “I find them incredibly helpful to relax and enjoy myself when I’m not training, and to connect with my teammates, friends, and family.
“PUBG Mobile is so much fun, and I am personally amongst its millions of fans all over the world. I am proud of what we’ve been working on and want to invite all players to join me in PUBG Mobile.”
Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games, said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have such a global sporting superstar join PUBG Mobile.
“Knowing that many of PUBG Mobile players are big football enthusiasts as it is, we can’t wait to champion the sport in-game, as well as spread its joy to new fans.”
Messi is one of football’s biggest names. While playing for some of the world’s top tier clubs, mainly Barcelona, and serving as captain of the Argentina national team, he’s gained numerous accolades, including winning the Ballon d’Or a record seven times and the European Golden Shoe a record six times. He’s also known for his philanthropic efforts for global children’s causes such as UNICEF.
The collaboration will introduce a collection of in-game outfits, and other items that will let players show off on the battleground. More information on the partnership will be revealed in due course.
PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.