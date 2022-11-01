Last chance to sneak into Valorant finals

Red Bull Campus Clutch’s Last Chance Qualifiers kick off this week, and the story of the Egypt team’s performance in 2021 should inspire the unknowns.

When Red Bull Campus Clutch kicked off in 2021, more than 25,000 students from 50 countries, including Valorant teams from powerhouse regions in the USA, Europe and Asia, answered the call. But when the World Final went down in Madrid, Spain, it was @Anubis Gaming – five unknowns from Egypt – who executed upset after upset.

The Egyptians faltered against a supremely confident Portugal in the Grand Final, badly losing their first two bouts in a best-of-five format. Then, just when everyone had given up on the team’s Cinderella story, they delivered a triumphant comeback that put them, and their country, on the map in the world of esports. Watch the video on this page.

Meanwhile, teams who missed qualification for this year’s LAN Final in Brazil in December have another chance. Red Bull Campus Clutch’s Last Chance Qualifiers kick off on 5 November, giving teams who narrowly missed out the first time around a second opportunity to qualify.

The Last Chance Qualifiers will kick off across four regions, beginning with Asia-Pacific and European qualifiers. Over 25,000 students across the globe have already participated in Red Bull Campus Clutch this year, and these qualifiers are the last opportunity for prospective teams to qualify for the World Finals.

Open to all college and university students, Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global student Valorant tournament. Players team up, represent their campus and put their skills on display, with the chance to play on the world stage. All qualifying teams are invited to the World Final, where the action will be streamed live across the globe and a grand prize of €20,000 awaits the winning team.

Each of the four regions will host two qualifiers, and each of those qualifiers will have space for 128 or more teams. The victors of those two qualifiers will go head-to-head in a Grand Final to determine the winner of the region’s wildcard. This means that potentially over 1,000 teams worldwide can launch their last-ditch campaign, but just four of them – one from each region – will join the World Final lineup as wildcards.

The dates are:Asia-Pacific Preliminary rounds: November 5-12. Final: November 13European Preliminary rounds: November 5-12. Final: November 13North American Preliminary rounds: November 25-26. Final: November 27Latin American Preliminary rounds: November 19-26. Final: November 27

The tournament is supported by Intel NUC as PC partner, gaming and esports peripheral company SteelSeries, AGON by AOC as gaming monitor partner, and gaming chair partner Backforce.