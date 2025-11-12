Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The open-world action game features a companion combat system and a narrative shaped by the player’s journey.

Project Tal, a recently revealed open-world action role-playing game, reimagines Korean mythology and folklore with traditional tal masks at its centre.

An announcement trailer for the AAA action role-playing game shows the player facing powerful monsters in fast-paced combat. One can take down these enemies by exploiting weak spots. Tactical counterattacks and skill combos can be executed.

The single-player game features a companion system that dynamically responds to the player’s fighting style and surroundings. Each companion has distinct abilities, personalities, and combat roles. These include defence, support, melee, ranged, and magic. Players can encounter moments of co-op gameplay, such as catching a falling companion mid-battle or watching a support companion deploy a magical barrier to deflect attacks.

Project Tal adds verticality through climbing action, letting players leap onto massive monsters to deliver devastating strikes. The weakness exploit system deepens strategy, allowing players to target enemy weak spots to shift the flow of battle.

Tactical counterattacks and skill combos can be performed alongside companions, aiming to create a quick and reactive combat experience. Intelligent companions aim to enhance this by responding to the player’s actions, providing support and shifting combat in real time.

Where to play Project Tal?

Project Tal has a planned release date of 2027 for PC and consoles. The game is being developed by Madngine and will be published by Wemade Max.