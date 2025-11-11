‘Restore Your Island’ brings cozy cleanup to Steam    

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players can clear trash, rescue animals, and build a dream cabin with their loyal dog in the life sim.

A new cozy life simulation game, Restore Your Island, puts players on a cleanup mission with their loyal dog. Developed by France-based PaiBand Studio, it will release in the fourth quarter of 2025 for PC (Windows and macOS) via Steam.

The game emphasises calm, open-ended progression with no rush and no rules. Players arrive on a neglected island and clear debris piece by piece to bring back its natural beauty. They collect and sell trash, use their earnings to upgrade tools, and unlock new areas as they gradually transform the island.

Players can build and decorate a fully personalised cabin, plant trees, and rescue animals trapped in ropes, nets, and plastic. The game’s systems reward slow, deliberate play, encouraging players to revive the ecosystem and discover hidden secrets as they progress.

Inspired by Spiritfarer, Animal Crossing, and PowerWash Simulator, Restore Your Island blends exploration, cleaning mechanics, crafting, and gentle storytelling. Its first-person 3D visuals use soft lighting and natural, grounded environments to create an immersive island setting. Lo-fi acoustic and ambient island music further add to the relaxing atmosphere.

Where to play Restore Your Island?

Restore Your Island will release in the fourth quarter of 2025 for PC (Windows and macOS) on Steam.

* Visit the ‘Restore Your Island’ Steam page here.