‘Now You See Me’ sequel reveals new tricks

‘Now You Don’t’ deepens the series focus on large scale illusions and the hidden networks that shape the Horsemen’s world.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t reunites a group of anti-hero magicians as they take on new dangerous criminals. In the sequel, the Four Horsemen expand their ranks with the addition of three members.

The crime thriller is screening in Ster-Kinekor theatres and NuMetro cinemas from today (14 November 2025).

The film expands the world of the franchise with a larger international backdrop, more complex illusions, and a deeper look into the covert networks that operate around the Horsemen. It builds on the series’ mix of crime, mystery, and sleight of hand while introducing new dynamics between returning characters and the latest additions to the ensemble.

Photo supplied.

Now You Don’t sees the return of actors Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman. New cast members include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike.

Ruben Fleischer directed the movie from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie the writing duo of Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and Seth Grahame-Smith. It is based on a story by Eric Warren Singer and Lesslie.