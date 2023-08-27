Humanity’s fate is in your hands

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Call your friends and ask them to come over for an earth-shattering good time, as Project Planet – Earth Vs Humanity lands next month.

Developer Fifth Harbour Studios has announced the gaming party will begin on 25 September on Steam. The game will be priced at $24.99 and will be available with a 20% launch discount for a limited time.

The idea for the debut game from Dutch developer, Fifth Harbour Studios, was conceived during the pandemic and finds a lot of its inspirations in real-world scenarios. Only, this time, you get to play a role in how things play out.

Will you try to get the human population down to 0 as Earth with a virus, asteroid impact or other means of destruction? Or will you team up with up to five friends as the World Leaders, Industry, Media, Scientists and Public, and try to survive?

How to Play

Project Planet – Earth vs Humanity can be played alone, but it’s even more fun with friends! Whether at home on a couch or online through a stream, you can invite up to five friends to join in for FREE. No app or extra controllers necessary! Only one copy needed for your entire party.

Your friends can use any web-enabled device (like a smartphone, tablet or PC) to join the game and play along. Your browser will become your controller. When playing remotely, you can use a video conferencing tool like Zoom, Steam Broadcast, Discord, and more to stream the game. Just don’t forget to enable audio streaming!

