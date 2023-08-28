Prepare for Tekno’s comeback album

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Nigerian artist and record producer has dropped a new single, “Pocket”, ahead of his new album releasing on Friday. Listen to it here.

Nigerian recording artist and record producer Tekno has dropped the third single from his highly anticipated new album, The More the Better, set to be released on Friday, 1 September.

Pocket starts off as a soft melodic tone and turns into a catchy upbeat flow which makes you feel like you’re cruising through a tropical island in the middle of summer. The beats are energetic, groovy and the vocals vibrant, while combining traditional African rhythms with modern elements.

Tekno’s second studio album will include the already released Peace of Mind and the newly released single Peppermint. During a recent conversation with Afrobeats Intelligence, Tekno revealed that he experienced a nine-month period of voice loss caused by acid reflux. Following vocal cord surgery, he also navigated a challenging label deal that demotivated his musical pursuits. After a three-year interval since the release of his debut studio album, Tekno has made a triumphant return with this new project.

The More the Better Official Track List:

Twice Shy The More the Better Flashing Lights Peppermint King of Pop Peace of Mind Lokation Pocket Permit Borrow Regina Play Can’t Chase

Listen to the single, Pocket, HERE and pre-save the album HERE.