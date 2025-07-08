Project Motor Racing brings simulation to all

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Project Motor Racing, the highly anticipated, ultra-authentic racing simulation, will be playable at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom from tomorrow.

The event runs from 10 to 13 July 2025 at the Goodwood Estate in Chichester, West Sussex, UK.

Publisher Giants Software and developer Straight4 Studios will release the game on PC and consoles on November 25.

“Project Motor Racing blends the beauty, speed, and drama of professional motorsport with groundbreaking handling, realism, and immersion,” they say.



Festival-goers will have the opportunity to test drive the latest build of Project Motor Racing on three high-performance, fully equipped racing rigs. Visitors get behind the wheel of four cars featured in the racing sim: the Lola T70 Mk3B GT, Aston Martin DBR9, Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2, and Panoz LMP1 Roadster S.

Photo supplied.



One of the game’s most detailed tracks will be available for racing, faithfully recreated by the team using state-of-the-art track scanning and environmental modelling.

Joining the action at Goodwood will be British racing stars Ben Collins and Johnny Herbert, who will be on hand at the booth to share tips, insights, and stories from their time on the track.

Project Motor Racing launches worldwide on 25 November 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders are now open on selected platforms, including the bonus GTE Decade Pack.