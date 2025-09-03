F1-themed realme GT 7 Dream pumps power

Photo supplied.

The new flagship phone from realme is created in partnership with Aston Martin, combining F1 flair and AI brains.

The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, has brought the GT 7 Dream Edition, created in collaboration with the Aston Martin, to South Africa.

The launch of the new realme flagship is central to the company’s ambition to double its global user base and its strategy to establish itself as a major player in the high-end segment.

realme GT 7 Dream Edition: getting F1 fans’ pulse racing

A three-year strategic partnership with the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team has broken new ground for realme. As a milestone in this collaboration, the co-branded GT 7 Dream Edition features a Racing Green finish, two-wing aerodynamic design, and an engraved silver wings badge. It comes with a collector’s box, including a themed case and F1 SIM card pin.

The realme GT 7 Dream Edition is equipped with a massive 7000mAh battery and unprecedented 120W fast charging. The smartphone can reach 50% charge in 14 minutes and full charge in 40 minutes. realme GT 7 uses Smart Bypass technology to manage heat and prolong battery lifespan, and is the first to receive TÜV Rheinland 5-star battery certification.

“The GT series has consistently positioned itself as an AI performance flagship, delivering groundbreaking advancements with each iteration,” says Jace Chen, country manager of realme in South Africa. “The theme for the GT 7 series, ‘Power that Never Stops’, signals our continued emphasis on exceptional performance and battery life.

“Motorsport fans, gamers, and tech enthusiasts will especially appreciate the luxury design, speed, multitasking ability, and camera intelligence we have integrated into a flagship smartphone. We’re particularly proud of the IceSense Graphene tech, which keeps your phone cool under pressure while staying light, strong, and sleek.”

Dream performance and AI innovation

The smartphone features IceSense Graphene technology to offer higher thermal conductivity, 360° heat dissipation, and the highest sustained performance. The GT 7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, built on the 4nm process from TSMC. The display is a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 6000 nits and IP69-rated dust and water resistance.

A new AI-based feature, the AI Planner, allows users to manage daily tasks with a double-tap. realme has forged a partnership with Google to integrate the Gemini AI model into its latest devices. Gemini supports features like AI translation, advanced photo editing and other content tools.

The new Buds Air 7 Pro from realme, launched with the GT 7, features AI-based translation, dual DAC drivers, and up to 48 hours of playback.

As the successor to the realme GT6, the GT 7 series is a flagship killer that offers an unprecedented blend of power, functionality and value for money. Priced at a recommended retail price of R18,999 or R879 per month on a 36-month contract, the GT 7 Dream Edition is available through Vodacom, with additional availability on Amazon, Takealot, Dunns Online and Cellucity Online.