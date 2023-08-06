Still time to join Lamborghini eSports challenge

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two days left to get behind the e-wheel of the new Revuelto Revuelto, the first V12 hybrid plug-in super sport car, in the ‘Asphalt 9: Legends’ contest.

Asphalt 9: Legends, the latest game in a billion-downloaded arcade racing franchise, has kicked off its next official eSports competition, the Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge, ending on Wednesday.

Gameloft for brands, a creator of gaming and gamified experiences, announced last week that the competition is open to iOS, Android, Xbox, and PC players and focus on the new Lamborghini Revuelto, released last March.

With the Revuelto, says Lamborghini, it has established a new benchmark in performance and driving pleasure.

The Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge consists of two open qualifiers, each lasting one week, followed by a live-streamed online final on September 21. At the end of each qualifier round, the two fastest registered drivers will qualify for the final, where they will compete for €5,400 worth of vouchers to be redeemed in the Lamborghini store. In addition to the chance to win big, all players who register for the competition will also be entered into a raffle of three Lamborghini store vouchers worth €200 each.

Ignacio Marín, Asphalt 9: Legends game manager at Gameloft Barcelona, says; “With the newly released Lamborghini Revuelto at the center of the competition, we know that players will be eager to test their skills and compete for the chance to win some incredible prizes.”

This collaboration gives the Asphalt audience an opportunity to interact with another iconic brand: Bridgestone! Since the super sports V12 hybrid Lamborghini Revuelto is equipped with Bridgestone’s bespoke Potenza Sport high-performance tires in real life, players will be able to use its exclusive Bridgestone livery in game, only accessible by entering the challenge.

* For more information on the Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge, including rules and registration details, visit this link.