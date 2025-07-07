Dark Edition to replace Ford’s Titanium

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Ford Territory Dark Edition is the ultimate family day companion, with its striking design, and cutting-edge tech and safety, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

In an unusual launch for the new Ford Territory Dark Edition, we took our families along for the drive from Lanseria to Gold Reef City.

It was a rather cool winters day in Johannesburg, but the ride warmed us up. As we arrived at Gold Reef City to the smell of candyfloss and popcorn in the air, all eyes were drawn to us. The Dark Edition turned heads faster than the Tower of Terror.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The black accents and trimmings have taken the place of chrome finishings of the Ford Territory Titanium edition it is replacing. That makes it feel like an SUV that oozes sophistication, but with just the right amount of drama. From the front, the satin black grille teams up with a high-gloss black skid plate, fog lamp accents, and mirror caps to deliver a bolder, more assertive look.

From the side, the Dark Edition gets even more dynamic. The 19-inch ebony black alloy wheels shout ‘sporty’ with every turn, while the gloss black roof, roof rails, lower guard trim, and window trim keep things sleek and stylish.

Inside the Territory, the rich elegance of a charcoal black headliner and pillars, black leather perforated seats, and cyber orange stitching that pops like the flavour burst in a slushie. The look is contemporary, family-friendly, and enough flair to make even my young passenger raise an eyebrow in approval.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A glossy black strip frames the dashboard, setting the scene for twin 12.3-inch displays: one for my digital instrument cluster and one for the infotainment touchscreen. With wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth, eight speakers, wireless charging, and enough USB ports to power a small carnival, the Territory ensured my family stayed connected (and quiet) the whole ride through. Connecting to Android Auto was easier than going for a ride on Mermaids, and faster too.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) ensured smooth, responsive driving, whether navigating rush hour or taking a leisurely drive back to Lanseria.

The four drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport and Mountain – meant I could switch between calm, cool, collected and “Are we seriously going up that hill?” with just a turn of the dial.

The Territory Dark Edition comes with safety features to keep the most precious cargo secure. There is Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and more acronyms and alerts than a Gold Reef City map has ride warnings.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Exclusive to the Dark Edition is a brand-new 360-degree camera, ideal for navigating tight parking spots or dodging misplaced ice cream cones in the parking lot.

Add to that Electronic Stability Control, Hill Launch Assist, Hill Descent Control, and Ford’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and I had a fortress on wheels. Six airbags come standard, along with smart key Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS) and a Thatcham-grade alarm and immobiliser.

Every day can feel like Gold Reef City with the right wheels.

Pricing (includes VAT):

Territory Ambiente 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R593,500

Territory Trend 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R650,500

Territory Dark Edition 1.8L EcoBoost 7AT: R733,000

Each new Territory includes:

A six-year/90 000km Ford Optional Service Plan

A four-year/120 000km warranty

Four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance

Five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty

For those who prefer the long-haul option (or have children who really like snacks), Ford offers Service and Maintenance Plan upgrades up to eight years or 165 000km, warranty extensions up to seven years or 200 000km, and additional Roadside Assistance for one or two years.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.