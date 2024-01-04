Here are the top 10 movie cars of 2023

The most searched movie car of 2023 was a Ford Mustang from “Gone in 60 Seconds”. Can you guess the rest?

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, nicknamed Eleanor, from Gone in 60 Seconds, was searched 841,000 times a month last year. And it was available for a “mere” $140,000 on eBay.

Automotive experts at Rerev conducted a study to uncover the top searched movie vehicles of 2023 and determined their pricing on the eBay car market. By analysing data from Google Keyword Planner, a list of the most famous movie cars was compiled. Based on the search popularity, their current eBay and original release prices were determined to make the study more complete.

Based on the data, a comprehensive analysis identified these top 10 searched movie vehicles of 2023:

The most popular movie car in 2023 is the Eleanor Shelby GT500 from Gone in 60 Seconds, with 841K searches each month. The high interest in this movie car is mirrored also in its eBay selling price of $140,000, nearly 18 times its original value.

The second movie car in the list is The Pontiac Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit with 670K searches in 2023. Reflecting its long-lasting interest and iconic status in cinema, this car commands a price of around $80,000 on eBay.

The third most searched movie car is the Dodge Challenger from Vanishing Point with 323K searches each month. Having a significant role in the movie’s storyline, these Dodge models are currently priced at $70,000 on eBay.

In fourth place among the most searched movie cars is The DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future, with 291K monthly searches. Being one of the most famous movie cars it averages $50,000 on eBay and is the most accessible collector’s item on the list. Despite its limited production of only 9,000 models, this car balances high popularity with affordability for collectors.

Ranked fifth in the list the Dodge Charger from Fast and Furious secures 208K searches. As Dom’s signature car in The Fast Saga, it’s one of the franchise’s most recognisable vehicles. This iconic Dodge model is priced at $70,000 on eBay, similar to the Dodge from Vanishing Point.

Coming in sixth is the Mustang GT 390 from Bullitt with 196K searches. Starring in one of the most popular car chases in cinema and known for its highland green color, this Mustang now sells for $80,000 on eBay. Despite having nearly 3.5 times fewer searches than the Pontiac from Smokey and the Bandit, the Bullitt Mustang has the same price.

Seventh in the list is the Toyota Supra Mark IV from Fast and Furious with 189K searches. Much like Dodge Charger, the legendary orange supra, stands out as the franchise’s second most recognisable car priced at $75,000 on eBay.

Eight position is taken by James Bond’s Aston Martin from Goldfinger and Thunderball with 168K searches. Although being less popular by searches, the movie car is the most expensive car on the list, averaging at around $754,000 on eBay. The model’s price is almost five times higher than Eleanor which is the top-searched movie car of 2023.

The ninth spot is taken by the Plymouth Fury from “Christine” with 137K monthly searches. The car is priced at $90,000 on eBay, making it the fourth most expensive collectible car on the list despite its lower ranking in searches. Being the lead character of the movie and known for its red and white appearance in the horror classic, this famous car has become highly sought after by collectors.

The last position in the list is secured by the BMW Z8 from James Bond’s The World Is Not Enough with 134K searches. It’s the second most expensive car on the list, being sold for about $190,000 on eBay, just behind another Bond car, the Aston Martin. This is notable considering it’s the least searched among these iconic movie vehicles.



Rerev’s findings summed up: