Wheels of the Week: Athletic beast on four wheels

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The GWM P300 Diesel is a robust and capable 4×4 bakkie that has the muscle too, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

After spending a week with the GWM P300 Diesel, it became clear that it offers a compelling mix of ruggedness, practicality, and surprising refinement.

The GWM P300 Diesel does not shy away from its chunky and aggressive styling features. The large grille with bold chrome accents, muscular wheel arches, and a high ground clearance indicate its off-road intentions. The LED headlights and daytime running lights add a modern touch, while the overall proportions ensure it looks every bit as tough as its rivals.

The rear design is straightforward but practical, with a neatly integrated step bumper and a tailgate that feels sturdy.

The inside is quite refined for this athletic beast. The P300 impresses with a well-thought-out cabin that punches above its weight in terms of quality. The dashboard layout is clean and functional, with soft-touch materials in key areas and durable plastics where they are expected. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and comfortable seats – with electric adjustment for the front seats – add a premium feel.

The infotainment system is a highlight, featuring a large touchscreen with Android Auto compatibility. Not having to carry additional cables for Android Auto is always a win. The interface is intuitive, though it could benefit from faster response times. The digital instrument cluster is clear and customisable, providing all necessary driving information at a glance.

Space is generous, with ample legroom in the rear for adult passengers, a common pain point in some double-cabs. Storage solutions are plentiful, including deep door bins, a centre console

The power delivery is smooth, with strong mid-range punch that makes overtaking and highway cruising effortless. The gearbox shifts intelligently, though it can hesitate slightly when sudden acceleration is demanded.

The P300 Diesel is quite fuel efficient. During mixed driving conditions, it returned an impressive 8.5 L/100 km.

On the road, the P300 Diesel strikes a good balance between comfort and composure. The suspension soaks up bumps well, making it a comfortable daily drive. The steering is light at low speeds, aiding manoeuvrability, but firms up nicely at higher speeds for better stability.

Off-road, the P300 Diesel proves its mettle. The selectable four-wheel-drive system (including a low-range transfer case) and rear differential lock ensure it can tackle challenging trails without breaking a sweat.

Safety features are comprehensive, with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, stability control, and a 360-degree camera system – a rarity in this segment. The rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring further enhance confidence in tight spaces.

The load bay is competitively sized, with a payload capacity of 1,000 kg and a towing capacity of 3,000 kg (braked).

The GWM P300 Diesel is a well-rounded package that offers excellent value for money. It combines rugged capability with comfort, a feature-rich interior, and fuel efficiency.

Pricing for the GWM P300 is from R599,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.