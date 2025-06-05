Icy art and dreams collide in ‘Problemista’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the surreal comedy-drama, a toy designer takes on bizarre tasks in pursuit of his dream life.

A cryogenically frozen artist, a chaotic gallery show, and a desperate attempt to remain in a country come together in Problemista. The story turns immigration challenges into a strange and imaginative journey, combining absurd humour, emotional tension, and sharp critiques of bureaucratic systems.

The surrealist comedy-drama is streaming on Showmax from today (5 June 2025).

The film follows Alejandro, a Salvadoran immigrant and aspiring toy designer, as he races against an expiring visa while organising an art exhibition for a man suspended in cryogenic sleep. Written, directed, and led by Julio Torres in his feature debut, the movie blends magical realism with satire to explore the strange overlaps between creativity, survival, and systemic red tape.

Set in New York City, Alejandro faces constant rejection from the toy industry while visa deadlines and financial pressure mount. Desperate for a lifeline, he takes a job assisting Elizabeth, the unpredictable widow of frozen painter Bobby.

She promises to sponsor his visa – if he can help her revive her husband’s long-forgotten legacy by curating a show of his surreal, egg-themed artworks. What begins as a desperate arrangement soon becomes a chaotic and deeply personal mission, as Alejandro navigates volatile demands, lost paintings, and near-impossible tasks.

His journey unfolds in a world shaped by surreal logic and strange encounters: emotion-driven toy prototypes, Craigslist jobs that push him to the edge, and bureaucrats who resemble mythical gatekeepers. These fantastical elements serve as mirrors for the real emotional stakes behind Alejandro’s struggle to stay in the country and be recognised as a creator.

Problemista is grounded in the emotional reality of migration, ambition, and resilience. The film uses its offbeat tone to deliver a commentary on identity and the systems that threaten to erase it.