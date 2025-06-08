Holiday fun turns sinister in ‘Speak No Evil’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Tension builds behind closed doors as civility gives way to something far more menacing in the horror thriller streaming now on Showmax.

In Speak No Evil, a family’s holiday visit to a remote farmhouse turns sinister as their hosts’ disturbing behaviour escalates.

The chilling psychological horror thriller is streaming on Showmax from today (9 June 2025).

The film follows an American family who travel to the remote countryside home of a British couple they recently met while on holiday. What begins as a warm reunion gradually gives way to unease, as their hosts’ behaviour shifts from charming to increasingly intrusive. With each passing interaction, the atmosphere grows more oppressive, and the family’s sense of security begins to fracture.

Subtle signs begin to surface: unusual house rules, awkward social dynamics, and flashes of hostility masked as humour. The hosts’ conduct becomes harder to ignore, pulling the family into a weekend marked by growing tension and blurred boundaries. The sense of welcome quickly turns into a feeling of being trapped.

As the situation spirals, the guests are forced to confront a grim reality behind the façade of hospitality. Their attempts to navigate the escalating discomfort reveal a far more disturbing agenda, turning the visit into a harrowing psychological ordeal driven by control, fear, and manipulation.

Cast and crew

The cast features BAFTA winner James McAvoy (Split) and Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones) as Paddy and Ciara, the unnerving hosts whose hospitality takes a dark turn. Opposite them, Tribeca winner Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Scoot McNairy (Argo) portray the American couple, Louise and Ben Dalton.

Alix West Lefler (The Good Nurse) appears as Agnes, the Daltons’ anxious young daughter, while Dan Hough (The North Water) plays Ant, Paddy and Ciara’s quiet and withdrawn son.

The film is written and directed by James Watkins and produced by Jason Blum through Blumhouse Productions. It is a remake of the 2022 Danish-Dutch film of the same name.

Speak No Evil was nominated for Best Thriller Film of 2025 from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.