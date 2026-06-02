St Helena’s famed Post Box Walks land on app

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Travellers can now virtually explore one of the South Atlantic’s most remote and rewarding adventure destinations.

St Helena Tourism has officially added the island’s collection of 25 Post Box Walks to the global Outdooractive app, making it easier for travellers to explore one of the South Atlantic’s most remote and rewarding adventure destinations.

The move forms part of a broader effort to raise global awareness of Saint Helena’s hiking offering, while improving access to accurate, user-friendly route information for visitors.

“Our island is genuinely unlike anywhere else, offering an extraordinary combination of volcanic scenery and rich biodiversity,” says Jonathan Passaportis, head of tourism for St Helena. “By improving free digital access to our trails, we’re making it easier for travellers to explore confidently and discover the scenery that makes St Helena so special.”

The Post Box Walks are the island’s established trail network, covering a wide range of difficulty levels and landscapes. Some follow coastal paths with views over the South Atlantic. Others cut through National Conservation Areas where less than 700 endemic St Helena plovers call home.

Photo supplied.

“A few walks directly through the island’s history, including routes near Longwood House, where Napoleon Bonaparte spent his years of exile, and others lead to East India Company coastal fortifications,” Passaportis said.

Although routes are clearly signposted and graded for all skill levels, he highlights how getting accurate, up-to-date route information online for St Helena’s hiking network has historically been a challenge. By listing on Outdooractive, a leading digital platform for outdoor enthusiasts, the island’s trails are now searchable, mappable, and available offline, which matters when you’re somewhere this remote.

St Helena has always been a travel-list-topping destination for intrepid travellers, but Passaportis emphasises how the island’s remote location means we are often viewed as an untouched and difficult frontier.

“By showcasing our spectacular Post Box Walks on Outdooractive, we are quite literally placing our island into the hands of global hikers. This isn’t just about mapping routes; it’s about giving travellers the confidence to immerse themselves knowing they have world-class digital guidance in their pocket,” he said.

The routes are live now and free to access here.