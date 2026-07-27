SA travel swap goes global

Photo courtesy Swop and Stay.

One of South Africa’s more unusual travel exports does not involve an airline or a booking site, yet stretches across 19 countries.

Running a guesthouse, lodge or self-catering establishment has one obvious drawback: someone always has to be there. Even during quieter periods, taking time off means giving up income or paying for accommodation elsewhere.

Swop & Stay tackles that problem by treating empty rooms as a travel currency.

The platform, founded in South Africa and based in Langebaan, has built a community of more than 1,200 accommodation businesses in 19 countries. Members host one another using a token system instead of cash, giving owners the chance to travel without paying hotel bills while putting vacant nights to work.

The system is deliberately simple.

When another member stays at your property, you earn Swop Tokens. Those tokens can then be redeemed for accommodation at any participating establishment. There is no need to find someone who wants your property at the same time you want theirs. The tokens sit in your account until you’re ready to use them.

That is where Swop & Stay parts company with traditional home-swapping. Members earn from one property owner and spend with another, so every stay feeds into a common pool instead of depending on a one-to-one exchange.

Photo courtesy Swop and Stay.

The platform also avoids one of the frustrations of many loyalty schemes. Tokens remain valid indefinitely, provided annual membership stays current, so owners can save them for a longer holiday instead of watching them disappear at the end of a reward cycle.

New members receive a practical head start.

Annual membership costs R1,667.50, with a once-off registration fee of R632.50, including VAT. Once a property listing goes live, the owner receives 20 complimentary Swop Tokens. According to Swop & Stay, that is enough for about 10 nights’ accommodation for two people, allowing many members to recover their joining costs with their first holiday.

The exchange rate is equally straightforward. One or two guests staying in a standard property typically use two tokens per night. Additional guests sharing the accommodation each require one extra token per night. Some premium properties charge double tokens, while extras such as meals, spa treatments or game drives remain separate from the accommodation exchange.

Property owners remain firmly in control. Every booking request must be approved by the host, who decides when accommodation is available. Members can also use their accumulated tokens to reward staff, give holidays to family members or invite friends away, extending the value of the network beyond their own travel.

Another benefit becomes clear only after joining.

Every guest is also an accommodation owner. Conversations over breakfast are as likely to be about occupancy rates, staffing, booking platforms or marketing as they are about the local attractions. The network has become a community of hospitality entrepreneurs who understand one another’s businesses because they run them every day.