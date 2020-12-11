Connect with us

Posbus 1 – Now streaming on Showmax

To kick off the Christmas movie season, Posbus 1 is about a man’s journey of healing when he helps a child make their wishes come true for the festive season.

4 hours ago

When Ben and his wife’s address is given out as Santa’s, they get thousands of letters from hopeful children. But when Ben’s wife dies, he burns every letter except one, which sends him on a journey of healing.  

Cindy Swanepoel (Binnelanders), Charlie Bouguenon (Vuil Wasgoed), Melissa Willering (Getroud Met Rugby), and Thapelo Aphiri (Parable) co-star.

Posbus 1 is directed by Nico Scheepers, who won Best Director at Silwerskerm 2017 for Die Maan Val Bewusteloos

