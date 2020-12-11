Posbus 1 – Now streaming on Showmax

When Ben and his wife’s address is given out as Santa’s, they get thousands of letters from hopeful children. But when Ben’s wife dies, he burns every letter except one, which sends him on a journey of healing.

Cindy Swanepoel (Binnelanders), Charlie Bouguenon (Vuil Wasgoed), Melissa Willering (Getroud Met Rugby), and Thapelo Aphiri (Parable) co-star.

Posbus 1 is directed by Nico Scheepers, who won Best Director at Silwerskerm 2017 for Die Maan Val Bewusteloos.

