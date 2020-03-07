Stream of the Day
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – Out on Nintendo Switch
Players find themselves as Pokémon instead of trainers in this new Pokémon game.
What if you woke up one day, and you were a Pokémon? You can meet and recruit over 400 Pokémon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world. Build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokémon world a safer place… and uncover your true purpose along the way.
As you recruit Pokémon, these trusty teammates will need somewhere to stay, so build rescue team camps to house, manage, and strengthen your Pokémon friends. Think hard about who is right for the job and how to approach each mysterious dungeon as you prepare a rescue team. You’ll move a single square at a time or use Auto mode to speed up movement until you engage other Pokémon in turn-based battles—but don’t forget about Pokémon strengths, weaknesses and potential rare qualities.
Even the most capable rescue teams need help sometimes, so if you find yourself in trouble you can send a rescue request to other players online, or use an offline password system. This version adds Mega Evolved Pokémon, and gorgeous watercolor-inspired graphics. Get comfortable in being a Pokémon, there’s a lot of work to do.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Stream of the Day
Colour-by-numbers meets murder mystery
Colour-by-numbers, where one colours in numbered blocks that correspond to a numbered colour, meets murder mystery in Murder by Numbers on Nintendo Switch.
It’s Los Angeles in 1996. Honor Mizrahi is an actress on a hit TV detective show, but when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name – and a new detective duo is born.
Expect 90’s fashion, upbeat jams, sass dialled up to 100, questionable jokes, and drag queens in Murder by Numbers.
Investigate a range of murders across TV studios, glitzy award shows, and drag clubs – all set to an energetic soundtrack from famed composer Masakazu Sugimori (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick and Viewtiful Joe).
Uncover a dark conspiracy by interrogating a wild range of weird and wonderful characters, designed by the incomparable Hato Moa, creator of Hatoful Boyfriend.
The game is available now from the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.
Stream of the Day
Death Stranding PC launch date announced
Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC on 2 June 2020.
505 Games, which is publishing the PC version of Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying Death Stranding, has revealed the game will launch simultaneously for digital retail on both the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as physical retail, on 2 June 2020.
This launch will add several features to the game, including photo mode, high frame rate and ultra-wide monitor support for an enhanced experience for PC players. 505 Games also revealed that the PC version of Death Stranding will feature content from one of Valve’s most iconic franchises, Half-Life.
Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated projects of the last decade. Starring Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, the game takes place in the near future, where mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged wasteland to save mankind from impending annihilation.
The groundbreaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the acting and voice talents of Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux.
Pre-orders for Death Stranding on PC are now available, with a base price of £54.99.
In addition to the base game, 505 Games’ offering includes a selection from “The Art of Death Stranding” digital book (by Titan Books), the Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack – which contains the award-winning score by Ludvig Forssell (published by Sony Music) as well as bonus unreleased tracks – and additional cosmetic items, such as a Chiral Gold and Omnireflector coloured Bridges Cap and Ludens Mask sunglasses, a Gold and Silver Armor Plate and Gold and Silver Power, Speed and All-Terrain Skeletons.