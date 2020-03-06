Stream of the Day
Colour-by-numbers meets murder mystery
Colour-by-numbers, where one colours in numbered blocks that correspond to a numbered colour, meets murder mystery in Murder by Numbers on Nintendo Switch.
It’s Los Angeles in 1996. Honor Mizrahi is an actress on a hit TV detective show, but when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name – and a new detective duo is born.
Expect 90’s fashion, upbeat jams, sass dialled up to 100, questionable jokes, and drag queens in Murder by Numbers.
Investigate a range of murders across TV studios, glitzy award shows, and drag clubs – all set to an energetic soundtrack from famed composer Masakazu Sugimori (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick and Viewtiful Joe).
Uncover a dark conspiracy by interrogating a wild range of weird and wonderful characters, designed by the incomparable Hato Moa, creator of Hatoful Boyfriend.
The game is available now from the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.
Stream of the Day
Death Stranding PC launch date announced
Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC on 2 June 2020.
505 Games, which is publishing the PC version of Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying Death Stranding, has revealed the game will launch simultaneously for digital retail on both the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as physical retail, on 2 June 2020.
This launch will add several features to the game, including photo mode, high frame rate and ultra-wide monitor support for an enhanced experience for PC players. 505 Games also revealed that the PC version of Death Stranding will feature content from one of Valve’s most iconic franchises, Half-Life.
Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated projects of the last decade. Starring Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, the game takes place in the near future, where mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged wasteland to save mankind from impending annihilation.
The groundbreaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the acting and voice talents of Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux.
Pre-orders for Death Stranding on PC are now available, with a base price of £54.99.
In addition to the base game, 505 Games’ offering includes a selection from “The Art of Death Stranding” digital book (by Titan Books), the Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack – which contains the award-winning score by Ludvig Forssell (published by Sony Music) as well as bonus unreleased tracks – and additional cosmetic items, such as a Chiral Gold and Omnireflector coloured Bridges Cap and Ludens Mask sunglasses, a Gold and Silver Armor Plate and Gold and Silver Power, Speed and All-Terrain Skeletons.
Stream of the Day
Skater XL comes to PS4
With over 50,000 players on its Discord channel, Easy Day Studios has announced Skater XL will also be available to play on PS4
Easy Day Studios has announced Skater XL, a game that delivers access to skateboarding culture, is coming to PlayStation 4. Since its debut on Steam’s Early Access, Skater XL has amassed a community of more than 50,000 players in its Discord channel, thousands of “very positive” reviews on Steam, and boasts several players who have more than 1,000 hours of playtime.
Skater XL will launch later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam – making it the first skateboarding game to come to all major platforms in more than 10 years.
Skater XL is the first skateboarding title to give direct control of the feet and board at all times, rather than canned trick animations, unlocking the creative potential of the player with sandbox-style gameplay. Players can create, combine, and style tricks as they hit iconic California locations where street legends have left their mark. They can also dive into the digital skate subculture with skate spots based on iconic real locations from the West Coast.
With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal video parts, in-game brands, and contests, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community.
Skater XL is currently in development for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.