Colour-by-numbers meets murder mystery

It’s Los Angeles in 1996. Honor Mizrahi is an actress on a hit TV detective show, but when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name – and a new detective duo is born.

Expect 90’s fashion, upbeat jams, sass dialled up to 100, questionable jokes, and drag queens in Murder by Numbers.

Investigate a range of murders across TV studios, glitzy award shows, and drag clubs – all set to an energetic soundtrack from famed composer Masakazu Sugimori (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick and Viewtiful Joe).

Uncover a dark conspiracy by interrogating a wild range of weird and wonderful characters, designed by the incomparable Hato Moa, creator of Hatoful Boyfriend.

The game is available now from the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.