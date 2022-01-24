Pokémon Legends: Arceus — coming soon to Switch

Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region. Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behaviour, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle.



Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region’s first Pokédex



Your adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you are tasked with studying Pokémon to complete the region’s first Pokédex. Mount Coronet rises from the centre, surrounded on all sides by areas with distinct environments. In this era—long before the events of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games—you can find newly discovered Pokémon like Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler, and new regional forms like Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Zorua, and Hisuian Zoroark. Along the way, uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon known as Arceus.



Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available on the Nintendo eShop on the Switch from 7AM SAST on 28 January 2022.