Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new game trailer

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the Lego Group, and Lucasfilm Games have revealed a new game overview trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is set to release on 5 April 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. In what will be the biggest and most visually striking Lego Star Wars game yet, the trailer gives an in-depth look into the gameplay and the freedom offered to players by showcasing the new combat mechanics, a wide range of characters and character classes, a vast galaxy to explore, and much more! In true Lego form, players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players experience battles like never before in a Lego game as players can string different attacks together to form combo chains and fend off incoming attacks. New blaster controls and mechanics allow players to aim with precision and take cover to plot their next move or utilise the skills of a Jedi by wielding a lightsaber and using the power of The Force.

Players can traverse space using the galaxy map on their holoprojector to chart their course through the saga, progressively unlocking planets to explore along the way. During space travel, players may engage in heroic dog fights against enemy ships, piloting legendary vehicles like the Millennium Falcon, Imperial TIE fighters, Rebel X-wings, and many more. Once reaching their destination, players can choose to either continue onwards through the main story or explore and discover exciting quests and puzzles within the galaxy.

Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid. Play as iconic characters like Leia, Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Poe and over three hundred more unlockable characters from across all nine films in free play mode to create fun, new adventures. From the idyllic grassy hills of Naboo to the desert dunes of Jakku, the Lego Star Wars galaxy is available to discover and play in.

The trailer also reveals Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will feature Mumble Mode, an option that fans of the classic Lego Star Wars games can toggle to replace all voices with mumbles!

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for digital pre-order. Players that digitally pre-order the game will receive early access to the Trooper Character Pack on launch day. The pack will be available a month after launch for those that purchase the Character Collection (season pass with all seven character packs) or à la carte. Digital buyers can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte. The physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include an exclusive Lego Star Wars Minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk.

For more information on the game, join the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga conversation on Facebook (LEGOStarWarsGame), Twitter (@LSWGAME), and Instagram (LEGOStarWarsGame)