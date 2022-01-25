Void Slayer — out now on PC

Void Slayer, an arena-based first-person shooter, has made its debut on Steam. A special division of game design studio Madmind Studio, called “Madmind Studio: After Hours” created the game. It says the game is a very challenging and satisfying shooter with an original gameplay idea.

The player’s task is to survive as long as possible in the arena set in the void, the size of which corresponds to the remaining HP of the player. By using magic attacks and dynamic jumps and dodges, players will have the opportunity to prove their skills on the global leaderboard, competing against players from around the world.

There is a special bundle with Succubus, so players can take advantage of the promotional price with a combined purchase! The promotion runs from 25 to 30 January 2022.

Purchase or wishlist Void Slayer here on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1803150/Void_Slayer/