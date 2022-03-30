PlayStation Plus launches new subscriptions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The competition is heating up between Xbox and PlayStation, with PlayStation Plus subscriptions becoming more like the offerings from Xbox Game Pass.

Sony announced new subscription tiers to its PlayStation Plus offerings yesterday afternoon. The offerings seem to be the answer to Xbox’s Game Pass subscriptions, which allow users to pay a monthly fee to access a large library of games for as long as they’re subscribed.

The shuffling of Sony’s subscription services, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, will now see all subscriptions being PlayStation Plus subscriptions under different tiers. The subscription tier set consists of three tiers, with the two more expensive tiers offering access to multiplayer gaming with a catalogue of PlayStation games to install or stream.

In a blog post published yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan said the new tiers will become available first in Asia markets in June, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

PlayStation Now subscriptions will be absorbed into PlayStation Plus Premium subscriptions, with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch.

At the launch of the new service, Sony plans to include games like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

Sony provided the following information on the game subscription service’s tiers:

PlayStation Plus Essential

Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

The price for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

Price: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalogue of up to 400 of PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from the PlayStation Studios catalogue and third-parties. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Price: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium

Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers

Adds up to 340 additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalogue of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

Price: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Select Markets)

For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium, and includes a catalogue of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.