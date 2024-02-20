Sony hosts Creators Convention in Western Cape

Photo from ngkerkphiladelphia

The quaint village of Philadelphia will host both new and seasoned content creators, along with a lineup of experts.

The Sony Creators Convention 2024 is coming to the Western Cape this weekend, offering content creators an opportunity to hone their craft, learn from industry experts, and network with their peers.

Kicking off at 11am on Saturday, 24 February, the Sony Creators Convention will be held at M Studios in the quaint little village of Philadelphia in the Western Cape.

“We’re absolutely buzzing to be able to bring together some of the country’s best content creators for this event,” says Jobin Joejoe, deputy managing director of Sony Middle East and Africa. “We are committed to supporting and empowering creators as they navigate an ever-changing landscape. So, whether you’re an aspiring filmmaker, photographer, or social media influencer, there will be something here to help you kick your content creation up a notch.”

The convention will feature a lineup of speakers, including:

Ofentse Mwase, co-founder of OM Films, who will share his insights into dynamic storytelling and digital content creation, drawing from his extensive experience in the South African film industry. Mwase is particularly skilled in music videos and commercials, especially on YouTube, and captivates audiences with dynamic storytelling.

Mike Eloff, a Sony Alpha Ambassador, renowned for captivating travel content that showcases Cape Town’s beauty through trail running and time-lapse photography. He has been a key part of Sony’s launches from 2019 and continues to support and nurture upcoming content creators with his guidance.

Carlinn Meyer, a Cape Town-based Sony content creator who, alongside partner Michael, explores and documents their adventures through captivating videos and photos. Their content creation business supplies luxury hotels and brands with stunning images.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of workshops and practical sessions tailored to enhance their skills and knowledge. Topics will include brand collaborations, viral content creation, and the evolving landscape of content creation in South Africa. From hands-on demonstrations to in-depth discussions, the convention aims to empower creators with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s competitive digital landscape.

The Sony Creators Convention will also feature contributions from leading brands in the industry. Collaborators such as Suzuki, Alpha universe, G master, nanlite, and NiSi will be on hand to showcase their latest products and innovations, providing attendees with valuable resources and networking opportunities.