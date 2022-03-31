Intel’s mobile graphics family arrives

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The latest mobile graphics platforms from Intel promise a major leap in laptop and mobile gaming experiences.

For decades, Intel has been a champion for PC platform innovation. It has delivered generations of CPUs that provide computing horsepower for billions of people. Through advanced connectivity through features like USB, Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi. And in partnership with the PC ecosystem, Intel developed the ground-breaking PCI architecture and the Intel Evo platform, pushing the boundary for what mobile products can do.

Intel is uniquely positioned to deliver PC platform innovations that meet the ever-increasing computing demands of professionals, consumers, gamers and creators around the world. Now, it takes the next big step.

It is launching the Intel Arc graphics family for laptops, completing the Intel platform. These are the first discrete GPUs from our Intel Arc A-Series graphics portfolio for laptops, with our desktop and workstation products coming later this year. You can visit its newsroom for the launch video, product details and technical demos.

Intel provided the following information on the latest mobile graphics platform technology: