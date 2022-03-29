Large packages get ride on Uber Connect Car

With growing demand in the delivery sector, Uber has announced an expansion enabling larger packages

South Africans can now send large packages across town with Uber’s on-demand delivery solution, Uber Connect Car. This follows the success of Connect Moto, which allows Uber users to request that their packages be delivered using motorbike delivery. Uber Connect Moto was launched in 2020 and is now available in six countries across Sub Saharan Africa (SSA).

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also able to request an Uber Connect Car trip via the Uber app to transport small boxes, multiple larger goods or make several deliveries up to 80kg.

Motorbike delivery will remain an option for smaller packages under 15kg, with over 200,000 customers across SSA making use of this delivery option each month. Timothy Kiluba, head of core operations at Uber Sub Saharan Africa, says: “We have been thrilled with the demand of Uber Connect and have seen all types of users, including SMBs such as restaurants, bakeries, parcel delivery companies and online retail shops using the platform. Given this huge demand, it made sense to launch Uber Connect Car to accommodate larger packages.”

Uber Connect also comes with two new features that will enhance the delivery experience. In response to a strong customer need, concurrent trips are now available, meaning users can send multiple packages to different destinations at the same time. Proof of delivery via PIN will be rolled out to gives peace of mind that their package is being delivered to the right person, allowing for ease of reference where there are multiple deliveries.

Drivers are also expected to see the advantages, says Kiluba. “At a time when we need more opportunities that allow people to be more economically independent, we believe Uber and other platforms can be a bridge to a sustainable economic recovery. The launch will enable drivers to alternate between picking up riders and making deliveries, unlocking more earning opportunities and choices for drivers.”

How Uber Connect Car works:

Open the Uber app, tap ‘Where to’ and enter your drop-off location. Select Uber Connect Car in the Uber app, agree to the terms and conditions, confirm that your package does not contain prohibited items, and request a delivery. Meet the driver outside and load your package into their boot.* Share the trip with your recipient so they can track the trip and meet the driver outside to retrieve the package from the driver’s boot.

Packages sent using Uber Connect Car must total less than the equivalent of R1,500 in value per trip, be less than or equal to 80 kilograms, and fit comfortably in the boot of a mid-sized sedan. Prohibited items include medication, recreational drugs, and dangerous or illegal items. If the recipient is not available to receive the package, the driver may contact the customer to resolve the issue. Uber does not maintain insurance coverage for package loss, damage, or theft.