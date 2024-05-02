Hit that ace in ‘Topspin 2K25’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Play as the tennis world’s modern champs, timely legends, or create your own character in the new game.

The tennis simulation video game TopSpin 2K25 lets one play as Roger Federer and Serena Williams, or serve up smashing highlights as the new wave of athletes like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Frances Tiafoe.

Step onto the court as legends like John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, or pit the greats of the past, such as Steffi Graf and Pete Sampras, against rising stars of today, like Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Daniil Medvedev, and Matteo Berrettini. Choose from 25 playable pros, some with unique animations, attributes, and playstyles, and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online.

“After over a decade since the last iteration of TopSpin, we’re excited to be able to share TopSpin 2K25 with the world,” says Remi Ercolani, gaming director at Hangar 13. “TopSpin 2K25 gives players an authentic tennis experience by providing deep personalisation, iconic venues, enhanced gameplay, and more, and we are very proud of the work we’ve done to bring this experience to tennis fans everywhere.”

TopSpin 2K25 features:

Win the career Grand Slam : Create your own custom player, MyPlayer, travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCareer.

: Create your own custom player, MyPlayer, travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCareer. Compete at iconic venues : Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the Tour in TopSpin 2K25. 48 unique courts will be available to play or unlock from launch, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to all nine ATP Masters 1000 venues. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play.

: Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the Tour in TopSpin 2K25. 48 unique courts will be available to play or unlock from launch, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to all nine ATP Masters 1000 venues. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play. Personalise your MyPlayer : Create a MyPlayer tailored to your play style and define your look on the court. With a wide range of customisation options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from leading tennis and fashion brands including Nike, adidas, New Balance, Wilson, Yonex, Uniqlo, Asics, Original Penguin, Lululemon, Market, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, among others.

: Create a MyPlayer tailored to your play style and define your look on the court. With a wide range of customisation options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from leading tennis and fashion brands including Nike, adidas, New Balance, Wilson, Yonex, Uniqlo, Asics, Original Penguin, Lululemon, Market, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, among others. Dominate the court online : Test your custom MyPlayer’s mettle and showcase your tennis prowess in Online Exhibition, challenge other MyPlayer on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro and challenge players around the world with cross-play support.

: Test your custom MyPlayer’s mettle and showcase your tennis prowess in Online Exhibition, challenge other MyPlayer on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro and challenge players around the world with cross-play support. Train with John McEnroe : From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, newcomers can learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy, while experienced players can fine-tune their skills. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface.

: From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, newcomers can learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy, while experienced players can fine-tune their skills. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface. 2K soundtrack : The soundtrack features 18 danceable tracks, including Heartbreak Feels So Good (Dillon Francis Remix) by Fall Out Boy, whose bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, a tennis superfan, has partnered with TopSpin 2K as an official Off Court Ambassador. TopSpin 2K25 features an original score composed by trance music pioneer BT,

: The soundtrack features 18 danceable tracks, including Heartbreak Feels So Good (Dillon Francis Remix) by Fall Out Boy, whose bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, a tennis superfan, has partnered with TopSpin 2K as an official Off Court Ambassador. TopSpin 2K25 features an original score composed by trance music pioneer BT, Centre Court Pass: Centre Court Passes feature live, online Seasons that run from 8-10 weeks, with six Centre Court Passes planned for the first year. The Centre Court Pass for Season 1 will be available as TopSpin 2K25 launches and will be themed around Roland-Garros.

TopSpin 2K25 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It features four editions: Standard Edition, Standard Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Grand Slam Edition.

* View the ‘TopSpin 2K25’ edition on their website here.