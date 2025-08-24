John Cena returns as Peacemaker in S2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Written by James Gunn, the new season, streaming on Showmax from today, explores Peacemaker’s fight with his past and an alternate reality.

The first episode of Peacemaker’s new season is streaming on Showmax from today (22 August 2025). John Cena returns as Christopher “Chris” Smith (Peacemaker), a vigilante who continues his violent pursuit of peace while confronting his past.

New episodes of Season 2 will release every Monday, spanning eight in total. All episodes are written by James Gunn ( Superman ), who also directs three episodes. Peacekeeper is based on a character from DC Comics.

Warning! Spoilers ahead

Season two sees Peacekeeper confronted with a separate reality where he is viewed as a true hero rather than a killer. In this world, he faces an alternate version of himself.

Meanwhile, the 11th Street Kids grapple with the fallout of Project Butterfly, as ARGUS tightens its focus on Peacemaker. The group is led by Rick Flag Sr, the father of the man Peacemaker killed in The Suicide Squad film.

The cast features of Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Steve Agee, alongside newcomers Frank Grillo (Tulsa King), David Denman (The Office), Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), and Michael Rooker.

Peacemaker season one earned Critics Choice Super Award nominations for Best Superhero Series, Best Actor (Cena) and Best Actress (Danielle Brooks), as well as an Emmy nomination for stunt work.