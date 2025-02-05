SA reaches payments crossroads

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The interplay between e-commerce growth and real-time payment systems is transforming South Africa’s economic landscape, writes GABRIEL SWANEPOEL, country manager of Mastercard Southern Africa.

In 2025, South Africa finds itself at the crossroads of a digital revolution. Rapid advancements in technology and shifting consumer expectations are creating opportunities to reshape the nation’s economic future. Among the most transformative forces are the surging growth of e-commerce and the widespread adoption of real-time payment systems—two trends that are not only changing how people shop and transact but also unlocking new opportunities for inclusive economic growth.

The Unstoppable Growth of e-Commerce

E-commerce in South Africa has become a powerful engine of economic activity. According to the 2024 Online Retail in South Africa Study by WorldWideWorx in partnership with Mastercard, the number of online shoppers grew by 40% between 2020 and 2022. Consumers are increasingly drawn to the convenience, variety, security, and flexibility offered by modern payment methods like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and digital wallets.

Retailers too have embraced advanced payment solutions to overcome common barriers like payment failures and cart abandonment, improving the overall customer experience. Expanding delivery services into underserved areas has further fueled growth, enabling greater access to e-commerce for all South Africans.

Forecasts suggest that online retail will exceed R100-billion by 2026, comprising nearly 10% of total retail. Payment innovations will remain pivotal in sustaining this momentum, overcoming barriers and enabling seamless, secure transactions that support market expansion.

Real-Time Payments: A Catalyst for Economic Transformation

Complimenting the growth of e-commerce, real-time payment systems are emerging as a cornerstone of economic transformation. South Africa’s real-time payments market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.97%, reaching USD 0.57-billion by 2025.

The South African Reserve Bank’s Vision 2025 has prioritised the development of a robust national payment infrastructure to drive economic growth and financial inclusion. A key milestone in this journey was the launch of Payshap in 2023, which has already spurred a 32% increase in real-time payments within the first year.

Building on this momentum, Mastercard has introduced real-time card payments in South Africa in October 2024, marking the country as the first market for this initiative. This capability enables acquiring banks to process transactions instantly through Mastercard’s enhanced network. By facilitating real-time clearing and same-day payouts, Mastercard is supporting merchants with improved cash flow and liquidity management.

The Power Duo: E-Commerce and Real-Time Payments

The convergence of e-commerce and real-time payment systems is reshaping South Africa’s economic landscape, creating a new era of digital transformation. These forces together enhance customer experiences, streamline business operations, and open pathways for inclusive growth.

As 2025 unfolds, the promise of these innovations is clear. The synergy between e-commerce and real-time payments is not just reshaping commerce—it is building the foundation for South Africa’s development into a dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready economy.

South Africa is at the forefront of this shift, proving that when the right technologies meet the right strategies, they can redefine an entire nation’s economic trajectory. The digital revolution is here—and it is transforming South Africa for the better.