PayJustNow’s PayUp app simplifies lay buys

Fintech firm PayJustNow has introduced an app that enables in-store retailers to process split payments with no Point of Sale (POS) integration. PayUp enables retailers to offer a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution almost instantaneously without integration delays.

Bluegrass Digital were brought in to augment the team with their mobile app skillset and supported the delivery of the new mobile app for iOS and Android.

PayUp has given PayJustNow a competitive advantage, which is critical in the fintech space. It allows merchants to offer PayJustNow at check out with no POS integration. It offers shoppers split payments at checkout while getting their goods upfront. The purchase is split into 3 interest-free instalments.

The app also offers a broader spectrum of merchants the ability to offer BNPL to their customers without significant investment in web development or POS integration. It gives the merchant an end-to-end view of the transaction flow – from onboarding new consumers, processing a sale to daily cash-ups and executing a refund.

PayJustNow CIO Mark McChlery says Bluegrass Digital was selected as its mobile partner because of its reputation for diligence and extraordinary attention to detail on projects. “They made sure everyone was always on the same page, they sent updates and feedback regularly. The team also impressed with their broad expertise.”

“The brief was to close out an agile project and build a native application on Android, IOS and Harmony OS on the React Native platform. Once the brief was delivered, they patiently stood by until we could deliver the API endpoints and wireframes with our design considerations,” he says.

Bluegrass Digital was integral in highlighting some features and opportunities PayJustNow had missed. They delivered a sandbox version for User Acceptance Testing purposes across all the OS’s within agreed timeframes.

“They have a broad-spectrum team, each with complementary skills at the top of their game in their field. The start to finish process was made all that much easy as they took the time to understand our goals and openly shared contrasting opinions on some of our initial assumptions,” he says.