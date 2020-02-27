Stream of the Day
PAX East 2020: XSEED shows off latest games
Independent publishing brand XSEED Games is revealing its 2020 lineup of titles across its platforms, which include Nintendo Switch and PS4.
XSEED Games is revealing its lineup of playable titles in its booth during PAX East 2020, which is running from 27 February 27 to 1 March at the Boston Convention Center, in the Expo Hall at Booth 16063.
At the publisher’s first showcase at PAX East, playable demos for four of its upcoming and recently released titles are being featured, including Rune Factory 4 Special on Nintendo Switch, Granblue Fantasy: Versus on the PlayStation 4, Ys: Memories of Celceta on PS4, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 system.
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4 – Fighting)
Power, skill, and spirit collide in a quest to find the true champion of the ring in the highly anticipated fighting game. Japan’s megahit RPG, Granblue Fantasy has topped the charts, charming players across the globe with a wide range of lovable characters and story-driven mechanics. Now, ARC System Works and Cygames are teaming up to bring the universe to home console in an action-packed head-to-head fighter. It features a colourful cast of their most popular “crewmembers,” each with a different fighting style that is easy to learn but hard to master. Players can take on AI opponents or fight against human opponents in local or online two-player matches. The game will launch on 3 March, but PAX East goers will be able to play the game at the expo.
Rune Factory 4 Special (Nintendo Switch – RPG Simulation)
Experience a fantasy farming adventure like never before, with HD graphics in fully remastered form. The joys of growing crops, catching fish, and raising monsters await players old and new, while seasoned explorers will be delighted to discover an updated opening movie. Other farm-fresh features include Newlywed mode, which introduces special episodes about living the married life and new in-game cutscenes, and the inclusion of dual audio support for both the original Japanese and English voice options. Additionally, an even higher difficulty mode for expert players to take on a challenge that’s worthy of their skills. The game is available for purchase now from the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Ys: Memories of Celceta (PS4 – Action Role-Playing)
Nihon Falcom’s critically acclaimed entry in their popular Ys series, Ys: Memories of Celceta is coming to the PS4. Join Adeol Christin on his journey to rediscover his identity and help map the dangerous Great Forest of Celceta, one of the most expansive areas in the series history. Joined by allies to assist in his journey, players will partake in real-time combat while switching between playable party members to better tackle any obstacles. The PS4 version of the title will feature both the original Japanese voiceover in addition to English, and will support 60fps gameplay with full HD graphics. Attendees will be some of the first to get hands-on with the PS4 system version of the title, which will launch later in 2020.
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Nintendo Switch, PS4™ System, PC – Action/Simulation)
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin combines side-scrolling action with deep crafting and farming simulation. Players take on the role of Sakuna, a spoiled harvest goddess banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. As she explores the beautiful environments of the island, she will find a home in a mountain village, proving herself worthy of her title by harvesting rice and bettering the lives of humans. In addition to being a fresh take on Japanese mythology and a love letter to action games, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is an ode to rice and an engrossing simulation of the craft behind the agriculture. The game will be launched later in 2020.
PAX East 2020: Final Fantasy VII remake playable demo
One of the most anticipated remakes in gaming history, Final Fantasy VII, is going to be showcased at PAX East 2020 this week.
Square Enix has revealed plans for an action-packed PAX East 2020 with playable demos, developer panels, exclusive promotions, and special events taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from 27 February to 1 March.
Among the top attractions will be the Square Enix Booths – #12011 and #15010 – where attendees will be able to play the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake. Expo goers will have the chance to:
- Play a gameplay demo – Fans can be among the first to experience and get hands-on with the game at the Square Enix booth.
- Signing session – Voice actors Britt Baron (Tifa), John Eric Bentley (Barret), Briana White (Aerith), Erica Lindbeck (Jessie) and Gideon Emery (Biggs) will sign for players on 29 February at 11am – 12pm and 2:30pm – 4pm. They will also be available on 1 March at 11am – 12pm and 3pm – 4pm. A limited number of tickets for the signing session will be available at 10:30 am each morning in the signing session area.
- Epic photo opportunity – Players can have their photo snapped with Cloud’s iconic Hardy Daytona motorcycle.
- Giveaways – double-sided posters featuring the new artwork of the captivating cast of Final Fantasy VII Remake – Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, and Red XIII will be available at the booth.
Square Enix is hosting the Final Fantasy experiences at Booth #12011 during PAX East 2020.-
PAX East 2020: Baldur’s Gate 3 to livestream latest content
At PAX East 2020 in Boston this week, Larian Studios will host a Baldur’s Gate 3 livestream to show off the story and mechanics players can expect.
At the Penny Arcade Expo East Coast (PAX East) later this week, several gaming studios will be showing off their latest games and ideas, providing expo goers with a sneak peak into what to expect from unreleased games.
Among the gaming studios will be Ireland-based Larian Studios, which will reveal eagerly anticipated gameplay of Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian’s Creative Director Swen Vincke will be playing live on stage with a special guest, revealing more about the story, mechanics, and the answers to much-asked questions.
With seating for 1000 people, expo goers won’t have to worry about finding a space to watch, and for those at home, it will also be streamed on YouTube. Those in attendance will partake in a short, live Q&A where your questions can be asked, and answered.
For those at PAX East, Larian Studios won’t be breaking its traditions, and will be showcasing live gameplay presentations for the week, starting after the live show.
Baldur’s Gate 3 was announced back at E3 last year, and since then Larian has been continuing to grow to 350 people (including outsourcers), and working on new technology and pipelines that allow them to create a next-generation RPG, spanning 100+ hours of content, with all the depth one would expect.
Tune in on 27 February at 22:30 SAST to discover why Larian has been quiet over the past few months, and in which direction the studio is heading.
