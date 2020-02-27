PAX East 2020: XSEED shows off latest games

XSEED Games is revealing its lineup of playable titles in its booth during PAX East 2020, which is running from 27 February 27 to 1 March at the Boston Convention Center, in the Expo Hall at Booth 16063.

At the publisher’s first showcase at PAX East, playable demos for four of its upcoming and recently released titles are being featured, including Rune Factory 4 Special on Nintendo Switch, Granblue Fantasy: Versus on the PlayStation 4, Ys: Memories of Celceta on PS4, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 system.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4 – Fighting)

Power, skill, and spirit collide in a quest to find the true champion of the ring in the highly anticipated fighting game. Japan’s megahit RPG, Granblue Fantasy has topped the charts, charming players across the globe with a wide range of lovable characters and story-driven mechanics. Now, ARC System Works and Cygames are teaming up to bring the universe to home console in an action-packed head-to-head fighter. It features a colourful cast of their most popular “crewmembers,” each with a different fighting style that is easy to learn but hard to master. Players can take on AI opponents or fight against human opponents in local or online two-player matches. The game will launch on 3 March, but PAX East goers will be able to play the game at the expo.

Rune Factory 4 Special (Nintendo Switch – RPG Simulation)

Experience a fantasy farming adventure like never before, with HD graphics in fully remastered form. The joys of growing crops, catching fish, and raising monsters await players old and new, while seasoned explorers will be delighted to discover an updated opening movie. Other farm-fresh features include Newlywed mode, which introduces special episodes about living the married life and new in-game cutscenes, and the inclusion of dual audio support for both the original Japanese and English voice options. Additionally, an even higher difficulty mode for expert players to take on a challenge that’s worthy of their skills. The game is available for purchase now from the Nintendo Switch eShop.



Ys: Memories of Celceta (PS4 – Action Role-Playing)

Nihon Falcom’s critically acclaimed entry in their popular Ys series, Ys: Memories of Celceta is coming to the PS4. Join Adeol Christin on his journey to rediscover his identity and help map the dangerous Great Forest of Celceta, one of the most expansive areas in the series history. Joined by allies to assist in his journey, players will partake in real-time combat while switching between playable party members to better tackle any obstacles. The PS4 version of the title will feature both the original Japanese voiceover in addition to English, and will support 60fps gameplay with full HD graphics. Attendees will be some of the first to get hands-on with the PS4 system version of the title, which will launch later in 2020.



Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Nintendo Switch, PS4™ System, PC – Action/Simulation)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin combines side-scrolling action with deep crafting and farming simulation. Players take on the role of Sakuna, a spoiled harvest goddess banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. As she explores the beautiful environments of the island, she will find a home in a mountain village, proving herself worthy of her title by harvesting rice and bettering the lives of humans. In addition to being a fresh take on Japanese mythology and a love letter to action games, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is an ode to rice and an engrossing simulation of the craft behind the agriculture. The game will be launched later in 2020.