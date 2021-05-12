Pathway – Coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Robotality and Chucklefish have announced that the rip-roaring, turn-based strategy adventure Pathway will launch on Nintendo Switch on 27 May.

Whether a player is a fresh adventurer or a veteran explorer, Pathway on Nintendo Switch is a great way to experience the game. The game includes all post-release updates including the massive Adventurers Wanted and Hardcore Mode expansions. It also features more special narrative events and story to explore, new tactics and abilities, a new loot system, new combat arenas, with new AI and game balancing.

“We’re super excited to be bringing Pathway to the Switch,” says Stefan Bachmann, game designer and coder at Robotality. “From day one we thought the game would be a perfect fit for the console. It took a lot of work to bring the game’s real-time lighting effects and pixel art to Switch, but we’re incredibly pleased with the results. In our opinion, this is now the best and most complete version of Pathway with all the post-release updates, so there’s no better time to jump in!”

In 1936, Nazi influence has spread, along with rumours of secret excavations, mysterious artefacts, and gruesome occult rituals… Assemble a bold team of adventurers and journey through the desert-wilderness. Outwit foes in strategic squad combat and locate ancient treasures before they fall into the wrong hands.

Pathway is available on Nintendo Switch for £12.99 / € 13,99 / $ 15.99 from 27 May. Pre-Order now for a 20% discount.