Resident Evil Village now out

Capcom’s highly anticipated survival horror game Resident Evil Village is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam for PC, and Stadia.

Resident Evil Village immerses players in an intense battle to survive the horrors of a remote snowy village where a diverse cast of mysterious locals and terrifying creatures await. This action-packed title is the eighth main entry in the award-winning Resident Evil franchise which has shipped more than 107 million units globally and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The game is eligible to upgrade for free from PlayStation 4 to the digital PlayStation 5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The story continues the story of Ethan Winters, set forth in Resident Evil 7 biohazard. Larger-than-life heroes like series veteran Chris Redfield, along with imposing adversaries like Lady Dimitrescu, are just some of the enigmatic characters Ethan encounters in order to save his daughter. In addition to an intense story campaign and robust gameplay, the game also welcomes back the fan-favourite The Mercenaries game mode. This extra mode is available upon finishing the campaign and has new added features, giving players additional challenges and ways to enjoy the village once they complete Ethan’s journey.

The newest console technology paired with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, also used to create acclaimed titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5, delivers the most vividly realistic survival horror experience to date. Resident Evil Village is available today both physically and digitally in Standard and Deluxe editions.

The Deluxe edition includes the base game and digital add-on “Trauma Pack,” which consists of additional in-game content including a Samurai Edge weapon, a Resident Evil 7 biohazard found footage screen filter, tape recorder save point option, safe room music “Go Tell Aunt Rhody,” immediate access to the “Village of Shadows” difficulty setting, the Baker Family Incident Report, and more.

As a thank you to fans celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, those who purchase Resident Evil Village will also get access to the free multiplayer experience Resident Evil™ Re:Verse, coming later in 2021.