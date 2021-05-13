First expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla out now

Ubisoft has released the first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, across all available platforms. Eivor’s new adventure will have players journey to bewitching and beautiful Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient druidic cult, the Children of Danu. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklore, they will have to make their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while helping Gaelic Kings unify Ireland.

The story starts as Eivor is summoned to Ireland by their long-lost cousin Barid. Quickly they are drafted by the High–King of Ireland Flann Sinna to embark on a perilous journey and unite the warring factions. The intriguing but treacherous Celtic Ireland is a whole new region to explore, including three provinces and the city of Dublin. The expansion also features famous historical landmarks such as the Giant’s Causeway, Tara Hill, Black Pig’s Dyke, and Ben Bulben.

Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, Wrath of the Druids brings new features and content to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

Accomplish the Royal Demands from the Gaelic Kings to gather resources.

Claim and conquer the Ring Forts of Ireland, form alliances to dominate the trade routes to build Dublin’s wealth and establish it as the primary seat of commerce

Trade rare resources and exotic rewards with overseas nations to make Dublin a thriving city.

Master a brand new type of weapon: the Sickle, a fast and deadly blade that can be dual-wielded.

Use new abilities and skills like the Viking Salute, the Smoke Bomb Arrow, the Irish Hound Summoning, and the Sickle Combo.

Battle and defeat new powerful enemies including the Children of Danu, a mysterious cult of Druids; Drengrs; Irish factions; and new mythical creatures.

Discover a variety of new gear and weapons, and more customisation options for Eivor’s longship, horse, raven, tattoos, hair, and settlement decorations.

Playing the expansion does not require to have completed the story arc of the main game. Wrath of the Druids will be accessible once players have reached England and completed one of the first narrative arcs – either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire, which both unlock just after they arrive from Norway. There is no mandatory power level to play Wrath of the Druids.

